The Washington Football Team (4-6) and Seattle Seahawks (3-7) will battle in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for Washington vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 46.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 40.6 points per game, 5.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Football Team games this season is 46.5, a value equal to Monday's over/under.

The 48.5 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington stats and trends

Washington has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Football Team have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1 point or more (in three chances).

Washington's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Football Team rack up just 0.3 more points per game (21.2) than the Seahawks allow (20.9).

Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.9 points.

The Football Team average 54.0 fewer yards per game (347.8) than the Seahawks allow per outing (401.8).

Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 401.8 yards.

This year, the Football Team have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Seahawks' takeaways (9).

Seahawks stats and trends

In Seattle's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Seahawks are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on only two of 10 set point totals (20%).

The Seahawks average 19.4 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Football Team surrender (26.7).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.7 points.

The Seahawks rack up 69.9 fewer yards per game (298.6) than the Football Team give up per matchup (368.5).

Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 368.5 yards.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Football Team have forced turnovers (11).

Home and road insights

Washington has one win against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-2).

Washington has hit the over twice in five home games this year.

Football Team home games this season average 47.0 total points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

On the road, Seattle is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall.

Away from home, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) as 1-point underdogs or more.

In five road games this season, Seattle has gone over the total once.

Seahawks away games this season average 49.2 total points, 2.7 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

