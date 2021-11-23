Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Football Team (4-6) and Seattle Seahawks (3-7) will battle in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for Washington vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
  • Seattle's games have gone over 46.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 40.6 points per game, 5.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Football Team games this season is 46.5, a value equal to Monday's over/under.
  • The 48.5 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Washington has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Football Team have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1 point or more (in three chances).
  • Washington's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
  • The Football Team rack up just 0.3 more points per game (21.2) than the Seahawks allow (20.9).
  • Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.9 points.
  • The Football Team average 54.0 fewer yards per game (347.8) than the Seahawks allow per outing (401.8).
  • Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 401.8 yards.
  • This year, the Football Team have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Seahawks' takeaways (9).
  • In Seattle's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Seahawks are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over on only two of 10 set point totals (20%).
  • The Seahawks average 19.4 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Football Team surrender (26.7).
  • Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.7 points.
  • The Seahawks rack up 69.9 fewer yards per game (298.6) than the Football Team give up per matchup (368.5).
  • Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 368.5 yards.
  • The Seahawks have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Football Team have forced turnovers (11).

Home and road insights

  • Washington has one win against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-2).
  • Washington has hit the over twice in five home games this year.
  • Football Team home games this season average 47.0 total points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
  • On the road, Seattle is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall.
  • Away from home, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) as 1-point underdogs or more.
  • In five road games this season, Seattle has gone over the total once.
  • Seahawks away games this season average 49.2 total points, 2.7 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

