The Washington State Cougars (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Washington Huskies (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) clash in the 2021 edition of the Apple Cup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Washington State vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Washington State has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.7 points per game, 6.2 more than the total in this contest.

The 46.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.9 more than the 43.5 total in this contest.

Cougars games this season feature an average total of 57.4 points, a number 13.9 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 49.5 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 6.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Cougars have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Washington State's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Cougars put up 6.3 more points per game (27.4) than the Huskies surrender (21.1).

Washington State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.

The Cougars rack up 384.9 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 325.9 the Huskies allow per contest.

When Washington State amasses over 325.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Cougars have 16 giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 16 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Washington State at SISportsbook.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has three wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Huskies have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in five chances).

Washington's games this year have hit the over on only two of 10 set point totals (20%).

The Huskies rack up 22.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Cougars give up (25.3).

Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.3 points.

The Huskies rack up 334.6 yards per game, 60.6 fewer yards than the 395.2 the Cougars give up.

When Washington piles up more than 395.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Huskies have 19 turnovers, four fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (23).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats