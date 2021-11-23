Publish date:
Washington State vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Washington State vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Washington State has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.
- Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 49.7 points per game, 6.2 more than the total in this contest.
- The 46.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.9 more than the 43.5 total in this contest.
- Cougars games this season feature an average total of 57.4 points, a number 13.9 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 49.5 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 6.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cougars have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- Washington State's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This year, the Cougars put up 6.3 more points per game (27.4) than the Huskies surrender (21.1).
- Washington State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.
- The Cougars rack up 384.9 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 325.9 the Huskies allow per contest.
- When Washington State amasses over 325.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Cougars have 16 giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 16 takeaways .
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has three wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Huskies have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Washington's games this year have hit the over on only two of 10 set point totals (20%).
- The Huskies rack up 22.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Cougars give up (25.3).
- Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.3 points.
- The Huskies rack up 334.6 yards per game, 60.6 fewer yards than the 395.2 the Cougars give up.
- When Washington piles up more than 395.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Huskies have 19 turnovers, four fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (23).
Season Stats
|Washington State
|Stats
|Washington
27.4
Avg. Points Scored
22.3
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
384.9
Avg. Total Yards
334.6
395.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
325.9
16
Giveaways
19
23
Takeaways
16