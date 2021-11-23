Publish date:
West Virginia vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for West Virginia vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- West Virginia and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of 11 games (27.3%) this season.
- Kansas' games have gone over 55.5 points in seven of 10 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 46.3 points per game, 9.2 less than the total in this contest.
- The 66.9 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 11.4 more than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 52.5, three points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 58.7 points, 3.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
West Virginia Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, West Virginia is 6-5-0 this year.
- The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 15.5 points or more.
- West Virginia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Mountaineers rack up 26.2 points per game, 16.7 fewer than the Jayhawks give up per contest (42.9).
- The Mountaineers collect 113 fewer yards per game (378.5) than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (491.5).
- In games that West Virginia picks up more than 491.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kansas is 3-7-0 this year.
- The Jayhawks have an ATS record of 3-7 in their 10 games when underdogs by 15.5 points or more this season.
- Kansas' games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Jayhawks average 3.9 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Mountaineers surrender (24).
- When Kansas scores more than 24 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Jayhawks rack up 27.6 fewer yards per game (323.3) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (350.9).
- In games that Kansas totals more than 350.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- This season the Jayhawks have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|West Virginia
|Stats
|Kansas
26.2
Avg. Points Scored
20.1
24
Avg. Points Allowed
42.9
378.5
Avg. Total Yards
323.3
350.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
491.5
17
Giveaways
11
10
Takeaways
14