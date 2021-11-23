Big 12 rivals will clash when the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-6, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Kansas Jayhawks (2-9, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for West Virginia vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

West Virginia and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of 11 games (27.3%) this season.

Kansas' games have gone over 55.5 points in seven of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 46.3 points per game, 9.2 less than the total in this contest.

The 66.9 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 11.4 more than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 52.5, three points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 58.7 points, 3.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, West Virginia is 6-5-0 this year.

The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 15.5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers rack up 26.2 points per game, 16.7 fewer than the Jayhawks give up per contest (42.9).

The Mountaineers collect 113 fewer yards per game (378.5) than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (491.5).

In games that West Virginia picks up more than 491.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Kansas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kansas is 3-7-0 this year.

The Jayhawks have an ATS record of 3-7 in their 10 games when underdogs by 15.5 points or more this season.

Kansas' games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Jayhawks average 3.9 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Mountaineers surrender (24).

When Kansas scores more than 24 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Jayhawks rack up 27.6 fewer yards per game (323.3) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (350.9).

In games that Kansas totals more than 350.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This season the Jayhawks have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (10).

