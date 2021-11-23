MAC rivals will clash when the Western Michigan Broncos (6-5, 0-0 MAC) meet the Northern Illinois Huskies (8-3, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Northern Illinois' games have gone over 62.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 61.4 points per game, 1.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 62 points per game, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 61.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Tuesday's total.

The 62.5 total in this game is 5.8 points above the 56.7 average total in Huskies games this season.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Michigan is 4-6-1 this season.

This season, the Broncos have just two against the spread wins in seven games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Broncos rack up 29.8 points per game, comparable to the 32.7 per contest the Huskies give up.

Western Michigan is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.7 points.

The Broncos collect only 11.7 more yards per game (448.2) than the Huskies give up per contest (436.5).

In games that Western Michigan churns out over 436.5 yards, the team is 2-3-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over seven more times (14 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Huskies are 3-2-1 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

Northern Illinois' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This season the Huskies average just 2.3 more points per game (31.6) than the Broncos surrender (29.3).

When Northern Illinois puts up more than 29.3 points, it is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Huskies rack up 94.0 more yards per game (436.5) than the Broncos allow (342.5).

In games that Northern Illinois totals more than 342.5 yards, the team is 5-2-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 14 times, four more than the Broncos' takeaways (10).

Season Stats