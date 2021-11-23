Paul Bunyan's Axe is on the line when the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) meet.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to score more than 39 points in seven of 11 games this season.

In 63.6% of Minnesota's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 39.

Saturday's total is 14.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

The 34.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 39 over/under in this contest.

The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 42.7 points per game in 2021, 3.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 39-point over/under for this game is 9.8 points below the 48.8 points per game average total in Golden Gophers games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Badgers have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.

Wisconsin has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Badgers rack up 27 points per game, 8.3 more than the Golden Gophers surrender per matchup (18.7).

Wisconsin is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.7 points.

The Badgers average 100.8 more yards per game (390.3) than the Golden Gophers allow per matchup (289.5).

In games that Wisconsin churns out more than 289.5 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This year, the Golden Gophers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this season have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Golden Gophers score 10.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Badgers give up (15.8).

Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.8 points.

The Golden Gophers average 130.4 more yards per game (368.1) than the Badgers allow per outing (237.7).

In games that Minnesota amasses over 237.7 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 10 times, 11 fewer times than the Badgers have forced turnovers (21).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats