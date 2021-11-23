Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Minnesota
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to score more than 39 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- In 63.6% of Minnesota's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 39.
- Saturday's total is 14.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.
- The 34.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 39 over/under in this contest.
- The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 42.7 points per game in 2021, 3.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 39-point over/under for this game is 9.8 points below the 48.8 points per game average total in Golden Gophers games this season.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.
- So far this season, the Badgers have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Wisconsin has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Badgers rack up 27 points per game, 8.3 more than the Golden Gophers surrender per matchup (18.7).
- Wisconsin is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.7 points.
- The Badgers average 100.8 more yards per game (390.3) than the Golden Gophers allow per matchup (289.5).
- In games that Wisconsin churns out more than 289.5 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (14).
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- This year, the Golden Gophers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this season have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Golden Gophers score 10.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Badgers give up (15.8).
- Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.8 points.
- The Golden Gophers average 130.4 more yards per game (368.1) than the Badgers allow per outing (237.7).
- In games that Minnesota amasses over 237.7 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
- The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 10 times, 11 fewer times than the Badgers have forced turnovers (21).
