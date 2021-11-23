Publish date:
Wyoming vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wyoming vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Wyoming's games this season have gone over 48 points five of 10 times.
- Hawaii and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in eight of 11 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 52 points per game, four more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 5.9 points fewer than the 53.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Cowboys games this season is 47.4, 0.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 48 .
- In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 60.8 points, 12.8 more than the set total in this contest.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Wyoming has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Cowboys have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Wyoming's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Cowboys put up 8.8 fewer points per game (24) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (32.8).
- When Wyoming scores more than 32.8 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cowboys rack up 92 fewer yards per game (365.8) than the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup (457.8).
- Wyoming is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 457.8 yards.
- This year, the Cowboys have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (27).
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii is 4-6-1 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Rainbow Warriors have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 10 points or more.
- Hawaii has hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Rainbow Warriors average 6.9 more points per game (28) than the Cowboys give up (21.1).
- Hawaii is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors rack up 64.3 more yards per game (397.9) than the Cowboys allow per outing (333.6).
- When Hawaii amasses more than 333.6 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 27 times this season, 14 more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (13).
Season Stats
|Wyoming
|Stats
|Hawaii
24
Avg. Points Scored
28
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
32.8
365.8
Avg. Total Yards
397.9
333.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
457.8
17
Giveaways
27
13
Takeaways
27