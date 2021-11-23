The Wyoming Cowboys (6-5, 0-0 MWC) have a MWC matchup with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-7, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Wyoming vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Wyoming's games this season have gone over 48 points five of 10 times.

Hawaii and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in eight of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 52 points per game, four more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 5.9 points fewer than the 53.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 47.4, 0.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 48 .

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 60.8 points, 12.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Cowboys have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Wyoming's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys put up 8.8 fewer points per game (24) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (32.8).

When Wyoming scores more than 32.8 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 92 fewer yards per game (365.8) than the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup (457.8).

Wyoming is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 457.8 yards.

This year, the Cowboys have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (27).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii is 4-6-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Rainbow Warriors have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Hawaii has hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Rainbow Warriors average 6.9 more points per game (28) than the Cowboys give up (21.1).

Hawaii is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 64.3 more yards per game (397.9) than the Cowboys allow per outing (333.6).

When Hawaii amasses more than 333.6 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 27 times this season, 14 more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (13).

Season Stats