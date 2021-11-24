The Air Force Falcons (8-3, 0-0 MWC) have a MWC matchup versus the UNLV Rebels (2-9, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Air Force vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.

UNLV and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

Friday's total is 1.4 points lower than the two team's combined 50.9 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Falcons and their opponents score an average of 46.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 53.1 points, 3.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

Air Force's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Falcons average 29.5 points per game, comparable to the 31.5 per contest the Rebels give up.

When Air Force scores more than 31.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Falcons rack up only 15.7 more yards per game (415.9), than the Rebels give up per contest (400.2).

In games that Air Force piles up over 400.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 10 times this season, six fewer than the Rebels have forced (16).

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Rebels have an against-the-spread record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 17.5 points or more.

UNLV's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Rebels score just 1.9 more points per game (21.4) than the Falcons allow (19.5).

When UNLV records more than 19.5 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 2-6 overall.

The Rebels rack up 25.9 more yards per game (320.8) than the Falcons give up (294.9).

UNLV is 6-1 against the spread and 2-6 overall when the team piles up more than 294.9 yards.

The Rebels have turned the ball over 20 times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (14).

Season Stats