The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1, 0-0 SEC) and the Auburn Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) clash in the Iron Bowl.

Odds for Alabama vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

Alabama's games this season have gone over 55.5 points 10 of 11 times.

Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.7, is 19.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.7 points per game, 13.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 62.9 points, a number 7.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 1.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

In Alabama's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 19.5 points or more so far this season.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Crimson Tide rack up 22.4 more points per game (44.4) than the Tigers give up (22).

Alabama is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 22 points.

The Crimson Tide average 501 yards per game, 131.9 more yards than the 369.1 the Tigers give up per contest.

In games that Alabama picks up over 369.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year, the Crimson Tide have turned the ball over nine times, while the Tigers have forced nine.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Tigers score 10.6 more points per game (30.3) than the Crimson Tide surrender (19.7).

When Auburn puts up more than 19.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Tigers collect 122.5 more yards per game (427.8) than the Crimson Tide allow (305.3).

When Auburn piles up over 305.3 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats