Sun Belt foes will battle when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in five of 11 games this season.

Georgia Southern's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 58.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 3.3 points more than the 52.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Mountaineers games this season feature an average total of 56.9 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.2 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Appalachian State is 8-3-0 this year.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 24.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Mountaineers put up 36.5 points per game, 4.7 more than the Eagles surrender per matchup (31.8).

Appalachian State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.8 points.

The Mountaineers collect 450 yards per game, only 5.5 fewer than the 455.5 the Eagles allow per outing.

In games that Appalachian State totals more than 455.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 11 more times (19 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

Georgia Southern's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Eagles put up just 1.4 more points per game (21.8) than the Mountaineers give up (20.4).

Georgia Southern is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 20.4 points.

The Eagles average 354.5 yards per game, 23.4 more yards than the 331.1 the Mountaineers give up.

Georgia Southern is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up more than 331.1 yards.

The Eagles have 16 giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have 20 takeaways .

Season Stats