Pac-12 opponents will do battle when the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) face the Arizona Wildcats (1-10, 0-0 Pac-12) at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

In 36.4% of Arizona's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The two teams combine to average 46.3 points per game, 6.2 less than the total in this contest.

The 52.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.2 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 53.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Sun Devils have been favored by 20 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Arizona State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Sun Devils put up 28.9 points per game, comparable to the 30.8 per matchup the Wildcats give up.

When Arizona State scores more than 30.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Sun Devils rack up 31.5 more yards per game (409.2) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (377.7).

When Arizona State piles up over 377.7 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 15 more times (21 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Arizona Stats and Trends

In Arizona's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 20 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Wildcats rack up 17.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the Sun Devils give up (21.5).

Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team scores more than 21.5 points.

The Wildcats rack up 28.6 more yards per game (351.7) than the Sun Devils allow (323.1).

Arizona is 5-3 against the spread and 1-7 overall when the team amasses more than 323.1 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the Sun Devils have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Season Stats