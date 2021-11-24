Publish date:
Arizona State vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arizona State vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
- In 36.4% of Arizona's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.
- The two teams combine to average 46.3 points per game, 6.2 less than the total in this contest.
- The 52.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.2 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 53.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Arizona State has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Sun Devils have been favored by 20 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Arizona State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Sun Devils put up 28.9 points per game, comparable to the 30.8 per matchup the Wildcats give up.
- When Arizona State scores more than 30.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Sun Devils rack up 31.5 more yards per game (409.2) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (377.7).
- When Arizona State piles up over 377.7 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 15 more times (21 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- In Arizona's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 20 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread every time.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats rack up 17.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the Sun Devils give up (21.5).
- Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team scores more than 21.5 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 28.6 more yards per game (351.7) than the Sun Devils allow (323.1).
- Arizona is 5-3 against the spread and 1-7 overall when the team amasses more than 323.1 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the Sun Devils have forced a turnover (17) this season.
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|Arizona
28.9
Avg. Points Scored
17.4
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30.8
409.2
Avg. Total Yards
351.7
323.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
377.7
21
Giveaways
21
17
Takeaways
6