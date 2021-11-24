Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Arkansas vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4, 0-0 SEC) face a SEC matchup versus the Missouri Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Arkansas vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

  • Arkansas and its opponents have scored at least 62.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.
  • In 54.5% of Missouri's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 62.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.1, is 0.4 points fewer than Friday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 59.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Razorbacks games have an average total of 54.7 points this season, 7.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.
  • The 62.5 over/under in this game is 1.2 points above the 61.3 average total in Tigers games this season.
  • Arkansas has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Razorbacks have been favored by 14.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Arkansas' games this year have gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Razorbacks score 31.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Tigers surrender per outing (34.7).
  • When Arkansas records more than 34.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Razorbacks collect 443.1 yards per game, only 4.1 fewer than the 447.2 the Tigers give up per contest.
  • In games that Arkansas piles up more than 447.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Razorbacks have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven fewer than the Tigers have forced (15).
  • Against the spread, Missouri is 3-8-0 this year.
  • The Tigers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
  • Missouri's games this year have gone over the point total in 63.6% of its opportunities (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Tigers rack up 6.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.6).
  • Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team notches more than 24.6 points.
  • The Tigers rack up 420.8 yards per game, 44.4 more yards than the 376.4 the Razorbacks give up.
  • When Missouri picks up more than 376.4 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • This season the Tigers have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (13).
Season Stats

ArkansasStatsMissouri

31.3

Avg. Points Scored

30.8

24.6

Avg. Points Allowed

34.7

443.1

Avg. Total Yards

420.8

376.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

447.2

8

Giveaways

11

13

Takeaways

15