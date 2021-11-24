Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Arkansas vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas and its opponents have scored at least 62.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.
- In 54.5% of Missouri's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 62.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.1, is 0.4 points fewer than Friday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 59.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Razorbacks games have an average total of 54.7 points this season, 7.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 62.5 over/under in this game is 1.2 points above the 61.3 average total in Tigers games this season.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Razorbacks have been favored by 14.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Arkansas' games this year have gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Razorbacks score 31.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Tigers surrender per outing (34.7).
- When Arkansas records more than 34.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Razorbacks collect 443.1 yards per game, only 4.1 fewer than the 447.2 the Tigers give up per contest.
- In games that Arkansas piles up more than 447.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Razorbacks have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven fewer than the Tigers have forced (15).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas at SISportsbook.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Missouri is 3-8-0 this year.
- The Tigers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
- Missouri's games this year have gone over the point total in 63.6% of its opportunities (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers rack up 6.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.6).
- Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team notches more than 24.6 points.
- The Tigers rack up 420.8 yards per game, 44.4 more yards than the 376.4 the Razorbacks give up.
- When Missouri picks up more than 376.4 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- This season the Tigers have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Missouri
31.3
Avg. Points Scored
30.8
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
34.7
443.1
Avg. Total Yards
420.8
376.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447.2
8
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
15