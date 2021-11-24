The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-9, 0-0 Sun Belt) and Texas State Bobcats (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) will battle in clash of Sun Belt foes at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arkansas State vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.

In 36.4% of Texas State's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 61.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.5, is 13 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 73.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 12.4 more than the 61.5 over/under in this contest.

Red Wolves games this season feature an average total of 66.4 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 61.5 over/under in this game is 4.2 points above the 57.3 average total in Bobcats games this season.

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

Arkansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Red Wolves score 25.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Bobcats give up per matchup (34).

When Arkansas State records more than 34 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Red Wolves average 40.4 fewer yards per game (388.3), than the Bobcats allow per contest (428.7).

When Arkansas State churns out over 428.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Red Wolves have turned the ball over 22 times, 10 more than the Bobcats' takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas State at SISportsbook.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have been underdogs by 2 points or more eight times this year and are 5-3 ATS in those matchups.

Texas State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This season the Bobcats put up 16.9 fewer points per game (23) than the Red Wolves give up (39.9).

The Bobcats rack up 344.6 yards per game, 177.3 fewer yards than the 521.9 the Red Wolves give up.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over three more times (20 total) than the Red Wolves have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats