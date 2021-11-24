An NFL Week 12 matchup features the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8).

Odds for Falcons vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to put up more than 46.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

In 30% of Jacksonville's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.5.

The two teams combine to score 33.7 points per game, 12.8 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 55 points per game, 8.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Falcons games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.5-point total for this game is 0.5 points below the 47.0 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have been favored by 1 point or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Falcons average 8.4 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Jaguars allow (26.2).

Atlanta is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.2 points.

The Falcons average 54.8 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (363.1).

In games that Atlanta churns out more than 363.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over 17 times, 12 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (5).

Jaguars stats and trends

In Jacksonville's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Jaguars have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more nine times and are 4-5 ATS in those games.

Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

The Jaguars score 12.9 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Falcons give up (28.8).

The Jaguars rack up 42.9 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Falcons give up per contest (362.3).

Jacksonville is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up more than 362.3 yards.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this year.

In six home games this season, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 47.7 points, 1.2 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, on the road.

The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 1-point favorites or more.

This year, in three of five road games Atlanta has gone over the total.

Falcons away games this season average 48.9 total points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

