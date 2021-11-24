Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 12 matchup features the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Falcons vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Atlanta and its opponents have combined to put up more than 46.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • In 30% of Jacksonville's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 33.7 points per game, 12.8 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 55 points per game, 8.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Falcons games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.5-point total for this game is 0.5 points below the 47.0 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.
  • Atlanta is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Falcons have been favored by 1 point or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
  • This year, the Falcons average 8.4 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Jaguars allow (26.2).
  • Atlanta is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.2 points.
  • The Falcons average 54.8 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (363.1).
  • In games that Atlanta churns out more than 363.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over 17 times, 12 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (5).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Atlanta's matchup with the Jaguars.
  • In Jacksonville's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Jaguars have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more nine times and are 4-5 ATS in those games.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).
  • The Jaguars score 12.9 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Falcons give up (28.8).
  • The Jaguars rack up 42.9 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Falcons give up per contest (362.3).
  • Jacksonville is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up more than 362.3 yards.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this year.
  • In six home games this season, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 47.7 points, 1.2 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, on the road.
  • The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 1-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in three of five road games Atlanta has gone over the total.
  • Falcons away games this season average 48.9 total points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.