The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and Cleveland Browns (6-5) will face each other in a Week 12 NFL clash of AFC North rivals.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ravens vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in five of 10 games this season.

Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in six of 11 games this season.

Sunday's total is 0.9 points lower than the two team's combined 46.9 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 0.2 points greater than the 45.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 48.1 points per game in 2020, 2.1 more than Sunday's total.

The 46-point total for this game is 0.6 points below the 46.6 points per game average total in Browns games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Ravens have been favored by 4 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Ravens average just 1.9 more points per game (24.7) than the Browns allow (22.8).

When Baltimore records more than 22.8 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Ravens average 402.6 yards per game, 85.9 more yards than the 316.7 the Browns allow per matchup.

When Baltimore totals more than 316.7 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Browns.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Browns covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This season the Browns put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Ravens surrender (23.0).

When Cleveland puts up more than 23.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Browns collect 362.5 yards per game, only 7.2 fewer than the 369.7 the Ravens allow.

Cleveland is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 369.7 yards.

The Browns have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Home and road insights

Baltimore has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-1 overall there, this season.

At home, as 4-point favorites or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).

This season, Baltimore has gone over the total in four of five games at home.

The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 49.8 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (46).

This season on the road, Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year, in four of five away games Cleveland has gone over the total.

The average point total in Browns away games this season is 49.1 points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (46).

Powered by Data Skrive.