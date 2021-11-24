Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and Cleveland Browns (6-5) will face each other in a Week 12 NFL clash of AFC North rivals.

Odds for Ravens vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in five of 10 games this season.
  • Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in six of 11 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 0.9 points lower than the two team's combined 46.9 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 0.2 points greater than the 45.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 48.1 points per game in 2020, 2.1 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46-point total for this game is 0.6 points below the 46.6 points per game average total in Browns games this season.
  • Baltimore is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Ravens have been favored by 4 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Ravens average just 1.9 more points per game (24.7) than the Browns allow (22.8).
  • When Baltimore records more than 22.8 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Ravens average 402.6 yards per game, 85.9 more yards than the 316.7 the Browns allow per matchup.
  • When Baltimore totals more than 316.7 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (10) this season.
  • Cleveland has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Browns covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • This season the Browns put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Ravens surrender (23.0).
  • When Cleveland puts up more than 23.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Browns collect 362.5 yards per game, only 7.2 fewer than the 369.7 the Ravens allow.
  • Cleveland is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 369.7 yards.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Baltimore has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-1 overall there, this season.
  • At home, as 4-point favorites or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).
  • This season, Baltimore has gone over the total in four of five games at home.
  • The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 49.8 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (46).
  • This season on the road, Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This year, in four of five away games Cleveland has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Browns away games this season is 49.1 points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (46).

