Publish date:
Baylor vs. Texas Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. Texas Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- Texas Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.5, is 12.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.5 fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.
- Bears games this season feature an average total of 52.5 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Red Raiders have averaged a total of 59.7 points, 7.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bears have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
- Baylor's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- This year, the Bears average just 1.5 more points per game (34.0) than the Red Raiders allow (32.5).
- Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 32.5 points.
- The Bears collect 447.0 yards per game, 38.3 more yards than the 408.7 the Red Raiders allow per matchup.
- In games that Baylor totals over 408.7 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Bears have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- In Texas Tech's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This year, the Red Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.
- Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Red Raiders average 30.5 points per game, 11.5 more than the Bears surrender (19.0).
- Texas Tech is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team puts up more than 19.0 points.
- The Red Raiders average 63.8 more yards per game (410.3) than the Bears give up per contest (346.5).
- Texas Tech is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up over 346.5 yards.
- The Red Raiders have 18 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Texas Tech
34.0
Avg. Points Scored
30.5
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
447.0
Avg. Total Yards
410.3
346.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
408.7
12
Giveaways
18
18
Takeaways
12