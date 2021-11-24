Big 12 rivals will clash when the No. 9 Baylor Bears (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5, 0-0 Big 12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Baylor has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52 points in seven of 11 games this season.

Texas Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in seven of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.5, is 12.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.5 fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.

Bears games this season feature an average total of 52.5 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Red Raiders have averaged a total of 59.7 points, 7.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Bears have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Bears average just 1.5 more points per game (34.0) than the Red Raiders allow (32.5).

Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 32.5 points.

The Bears collect 447.0 yards per game, 38.3 more yards than the 408.7 the Red Raiders allow per matchup.

In games that Baylor totals over 408.7 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Bears have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Red Raiders.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Baylor at SISportsbook.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

In Texas Tech's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Red Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Red Raiders average 30.5 points per game, 11.5 more than the Bears surrender (19.0).

Texas Tech is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team puts up more than 19.0 points.

The Red Raiders average 63.8 more yards per game (410.3) than the Bears give up per contest (346.5).

Texas Tech is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up over 346.5 yards.

The Red Raiders have 18 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats