MWC rivals will clash when the Boise State Broncos (7-4, 0-0 MWC) meet the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (10-1, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Boise State vs. San Diego State

Over/Under Insights

Boise State's games this season have gone over 44.5 points five of 11 times.

So far this season, 45.5% of San Diego State's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 44.5.

Friday's over/under is 13.6 points lower than the two team's combined 58.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 8.8 points more than the 35.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 57.4 points, a number 12.9 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Aztecs have averaged a total of 43.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Broncos have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on just two of 11 set point totals (18.2%).

The Broncos average 13.0 more points per game (30.4) than the Aztecs surrender (17.4).

When Boise State records more than 17.4 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Broncos average 386.6 yards per game, 72.9 more yards than the 313.7 the Aztecs allow per matchup.

When Boise State piles up over 313.7 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five fewer than the Aztecs have forced (17).

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State is 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Aztecs have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

San Diego State has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Aztecs average 27.7 points per game, 9.4 more than the Broncos give up (18.3).

San Diego State is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.3 points.

The Aztecs rack up 33.3 fewer yards per game (328.3) than the Broncos give up per matchup (361.6).

San Diego State is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up more than 361.6 yards.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over 12 times, 11 fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats