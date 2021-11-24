The New Orleans Saints (5-5) will battle to halt their three-game slide in a Week 12 clash against the Buffalo Bills (6-4).

Odds for Bills vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 54.6 points per game, 9.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 6.1 points greater than the 39.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Saints have averaged a total of 44.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Bills have been favored by 6 points or more eight times this season and are 4-4 ATS in those games.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Bills put up 29.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Saints surrender per matchup (21.8).

When Buffalo scores more than 21.8 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Bills rack up 49.7 more yards per game (391.7) than the Saints allow per contest (342.0).

Buffalo is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses more than 342.0 yards.

The Bills have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Saints.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

New Orleans has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times over 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Saints score 7.5 more points per game (25.1) than the Bills allow (17.6).

New Orleans is 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team records more than 17.6 points.

The Saints collect 37.6 more yards per game (321.3) than the Bills give up (283.7).

When New Orleans totals over 283.7 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Saints have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 24 takeaways.

Home and road insights

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 6-point underdogs or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).

This year, in four home games, New Orleans has hit the over three times.

The average point total in Saints home games this season is 45.8 points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

In away games, Buffalo is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

The Bills have one win ATS (1-2) as 6-point favorites or more on the road.

This year, in five road games, Buffalo has gone over the total three times.

Bills away games this season average 50.9 total points, 5.4 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

