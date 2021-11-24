Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New Orleans Saints (5-5) will battle to halt their three-game slide in a Week 12 clash against the Buffalo Bills (6-4).

Odds for Bills vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 54.6 points per game, 9.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 6.1 points greater than the 39.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Saints have averaged a total of 44.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Buffalo's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Bills have been favored by 6 points or more eight times this season and are 4-4 ATS in those games.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Bills put up 29.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Saints surrender per matchup (21.8).
  • When Buffalo scores more than 21.8 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Bills rack up 49.7 more yards per game (391.7) than the Saints allow per contest (342.0).
  • Buffalo is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses more than 342.0 yards.
  • The Bills have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Saints.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Saints.
  • New Orleans is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • New Orleans has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Saints score 7.5 more points per game (25.1) than the Bills allow (17.6).
  • New Orleans is 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team records more than 17.6 points.
  • The Saints collect 37.6 more yards per game (321.3) than the Bills give up (283.7).
  • When New Orleans totals over 283.7 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • The Saints have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 24 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 6-point underdogs or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).
  • This year, in four home games, New Orleans has hit the over three times.
  • The average point total in Saints home games this season is 45.8 points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • In away games, Buffalo is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • The Bills have one win ATS (1-2) as 6-point favorites or more on the road.
  • This year, in five road games, Buffalo has gone over the total three times.
  • Bills away games this season average 50.9 total points, 5.4 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

