The No. 13 BYU Cougars (9-2) and USC Trojans (4-6) will face each other in a matchup at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Odds for BYU vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have scored at least 64.5 points just twice this year.

In 50% of USC's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 64.5.

Saturday's total is 1.2 points higher than the combined 63.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 8.7 points more than the 55.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cougars games have an average total of 56.4 points this season, 8.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 64.5 over/under in this game is 6.2 points above the 58.3 average total in Trojans games this season.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Cougars have been favored by 7 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

BYU has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cougars rack up just 1.2 more points per game (33.4) than the Trojans give up (32.2).

When BYU scores more than 32.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars collect 38 more yards per game (455.8) than the Trojans allow per outing (417.8).

BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up more than 417.8 yards.

The Cougars have nine giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 17 takeaways .

USC Stats and Trends

USC has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Trojans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.

USC's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This season the Trojans score 6.3 more points per game (29.9) than the Cougars surrender (23.6).

USC is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team scores more than 23.6 points.

The Trojans average 65.1 more yards per game (445.6) than the Cougars give up (380.5).

USC is 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team totals more than 380.5 yards.

The Trojans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats