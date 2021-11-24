Publish date:
BYU vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for BYU vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- BYU and its opponents have scored at least 64.5 points just twice this year.
- In 50% of USC's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 64.5.
- Saturday's total is 1.2 points higher than the combined 63.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 8.7 points more than the 55.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Cougars games have an average total of 56.4 points this season, 8.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 64.5 over/under in this game is 6.2 points above the 58.3 average total in Trojans games this season.
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cougars have been favored by 7 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- BYU has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cougars rack up just 1.2 more points per game (33.4) than the Trojans give up (32.2).
- When BYU scores more than 32.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cougars collect 38 more yards per game (455.8) than the Trojans allow per outing (417.8).
- BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up more than 417.8 yards.
- The Cougars have nine giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 17 takeaways .
USC Stats and Trends
- USC has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Trojans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- USC's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- This season the Trojans score 6.3 more points per game (29.9) than the Cougars surrender (23.6).
- USC is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team scores more than 23.6 points.
- The Trojans average 65.1 more yards per game (445.6) than the Cougars give up (380.5).
- USC is 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team totals more than 380.5 yards.
- The Trojans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|USC
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
29.9
23.6
Avg. Points Allowed
32.2
455.8
Avg. Total Yards
445.6
380.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
417.8
9
Giveaways
18
19
Takeaways
17