The Miami Dolphins (4-7) will try to extend their three-game winning run versus the Carolina Panthers (5-6) in Week 12.

Odds for Panthers vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 42-point total in four of 11 games this season.

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in five of 11 games this season.

Sunday's total is 3.2 points higher than the combined 38.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.5 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.7 points per game in 2020, 2.7 more than Sunday's total.

The 42-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 45.9 points per game average total in Dolphins games this season.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

Carolina's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Panthers average 4.0 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Dolphins allow (24.5).

Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.5 points.

The Panthers average 318.7 yards per game, 64.1 fewer yards than the 382.8 the Dolphins allow per matchup.

When Carolina piles up more than 382.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, one more turnover than the Dolphins have forced (16).

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Dolphins are 4-3 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this year.

Miami's games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This season the Dolphins put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Panthers allow (20.0).

Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.0 points.

The Dolphins rack up 21.8 more yards per game (310.5) than the Panthers allow per outing (288.7).

In games that Miami picks up over 288.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This year the Dolphins have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Panthers' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

Miami is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall, at home.

At home, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or more.

In five home games this year, Miami has gone over the total twice.

This season, Dolphins home games average 45.6 points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (42).

In away games, Carolina is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point favorites or more away from home.

In five away games this year, Carolina has gone over the total twice.

This season, Panthers away games average 45.2 points, 3.2 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

