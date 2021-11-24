Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (4-7) will try to extend their three-game winning run versus the Carolina Panthers (5-6) in Week 12.

Odds for Panthers vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 42-point total in four of 11 games this season.
  • Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in five of 11 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 3.2 points higher than the combined 38.8 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.5 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.7 points per game in 2020, 2.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 42-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 45.9 points per game average total in Dolphins games this season.
  • Carolina has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Panthers have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 2 points or more.
  • Carolina's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
  • The Panthers average 4.0 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Dolphins allow (24.5).
  • Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.5 points.
  • The Panthers average 318.7 yards per game, 64.1 fewer yards than the 382.8 the Dolphins allow per matchup.
  • When Carolina piles up more than 382.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, one more turnover than the Dolphins have forced (16).
  • Miami is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Dolphins are 4-3 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this year.
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
  • This season the Dolphins put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Panthers allow (20.0).
  • Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.0 points.
  • The Dolphins rack up 21.8 more yards per game (310.5) than the Panthers allow per outing (288.7).
  • In games that Miami picks up over 288.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • This year the Dolphins have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Panthers' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

  • Miami is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or more.
  • In five home games this year, Miami has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Dolphins home games average 45.6 points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (42).
  • In away games, Carolina is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point favorites or more away from home.
  • In five away games this year, Carolina has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Panthers away games average 45.2 points, 3.2 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

