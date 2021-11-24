MAC rivals will battle when the Central Michigan Chippewas (7-4, 0-0 MAC) meet the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-4, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan's games this season have gone over 64 points four of 11 times.

In 50% of Eastern Michigan's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 64.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.1, is 2.1 points more than Friday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.9 points above the 55.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Chippewas games have an average total of 59.2 points this season, 4.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 57.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 6.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Chippewas have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Central Michigan has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Chippewas put up 5.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Eagles surrender (27.5).

Central Michigan is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 27.5 points.

The Chippewas collect 459.7 yards per game, 23.5 more yards than the 436.2 the Eagles allow per outing.

When Central Michigan piles up more than 436.2 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Eagles have forced (15).

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in two chances).

Eastern Michigan's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year the Eagles average 5.3 more points per game (32.9) than the Chippewas surrender (27.6).

Eastern Michigan is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team notches more than 27.6 points.

The Eagles rack up just 12.4 fewer yards per game (395.0) than the Chippewas give up (407.4).

In games that Eastern Michigan piles up over 407.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Chippewas have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats