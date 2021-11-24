The Chicago Bears (3-7) and Detroit Lions will clash in Week 12 with both riding losing streaks. Chicago is on a five-game skid and Detroit has lost 10 straight.

Odds for Bears vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Chicago has combined with its opponents to put up more than 41.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

In 50% of Detroit's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 41.5.

The two teams combine to average 32.3 points per game, 9.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.3 points per game, 9.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bears games this season is 43.6, 2.1 points more than Thursday's over/under of 41.5.

The 41.5-point total for this game is 5.0 points below the 46.5 points per game average total in Lions games this season.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Chicago's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

The Bears average 11.0 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Lions allow (27.3).

The Bears average 88.8 fewer yards per game (287.9), than the Lions allow per contest (376.7).

The Bears have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Lions have an ATS record of 6-3 in their nine games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

This season the Lions average 8.0 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Bears surrender (24.0).

The Lions collect 31.9 fewer yards per game (312.0) than the Bears give up (343.9).

Detroit is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team churns out more than 343.9 yards.

The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Home and road insights

Detroit has covered the spread twice at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this season.

This year, in four home games, Detroit has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Lions home games this season is 47.9 points, 6.4 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Chicago is 1-4 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

In five road games this season, Chicago has gone over the total twice.

This season, Bears away games average 44.9 points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

