November 24, 2021
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Chicago Bears (3-7) and Detroit Lions will clash in Week 12 with both riding losing streaks. Chicago is on a five-game skid and Detroit has lost 10 straight.

Odds for Bears vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Chicago has combined with its opponents to put up more than 41.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
  • In 50% of Detroit's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 41.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 32.3 points per game, 9.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 51.3 points per game, 9.8 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Bears games this season is 43.6, 2.1 points more than Thursday's over/under of 41.5.
  • The 41.5-point total for this game is 5.0 points below the 46.5 points per game average total in Lions games this season.
  • Chicago is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • Chicago's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).
  • The Bears average 11.0 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Lions allow (27.3).
  • The Bears average 88.8 fewer yards per game (287.9), than the Lions allow per contest (376.7).
  • The Bears have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (12) this season.
  • Detroit has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Lions have an ATS record of 6-3 in their nine games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Detroit's games this season have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).
  • This season the Lions average 8.0 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Bears surrender (24.0).
  • The Lions collect 31.9 fewer yards per game (312.0) than the Bears give up (343.9).
  • Detroit is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team churns out more than 343.9 yards.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Detroit has covered the spread twice at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this season.
  • This year, in four home games, Detroit has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Lions home games this season is 47.9 points, 6.4 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • Chicago is 1-4 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • In five road games this season, Chicago has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Bears away games average 44.9 points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

