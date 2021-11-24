AAC foes will clash when the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats (11-0, 0-0 AAC) meet the East Carolina Pirates (7-4, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Cincinnati vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

In 45.5% of East Carolina's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 58.

The two teams combine to score 71.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 16.5 points above the 41.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bearcats games this season is 54.7, 3.3 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 58 .

In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 57.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

So far this season, the Bearcats have been installed as favorites by a 14-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those contests.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Bearcats score 40.0 points per game, 14.5 more than the Pirates give up per matchup (25.5).

Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.5 points.

The Bearcats rack up 39.9 more yards per game (430.1) than the Pirates allow per contest (390.2).

When Cincinnati amasses over 390.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three fewer than the Pirates have forced (19).

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

East Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Pirates put up 15.2 more points per game (31.2) than the Bearcats give up (16.0).

When East Carolina scores more than 16.0 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Pirates collect 142.9 more yards per game (447.1) than the Bearcats give up per matchup (304.2).

In games that East Carolina amasses over 304.2 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over 20 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (29).

Season Stats