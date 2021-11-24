Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. East Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.
- In 45.5% of East Carolina's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 58.
- The two teams combine to score 71.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 16.5 points above the 41.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Bearcats games this season is 54.7, 3.3 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 58 .
- In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 57.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- So far this season, the Bearcats have been installed as favorites by a 14-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those contests.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Bearcats score 40.0 points per game, 14.5 more than the Pirates give up per matchup (25.5).
- Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.5 points.
- The Bearcats rack up 39.9 more yards per game (430.1) than the Pirates allow per contest (390.2).
- When Cincinnati amasses over 390.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three fewer than the Pirates have forced (19).
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- East Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Pirates put up 15.2 more points per game (31.2) than the Bearcats give up (16.0).
- When East Carolina scores more than 16.0 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Pirates collect 142.9 more yards per game (447.1) than the Bearcats give up per matchup (304.2).
- In games that East Carolina amasses over 304.2 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Pirates have turned the ball over 20 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (29).
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|East Carolina
40.0
Avg. Points Scored
31.2
16.0
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
430.1
Avg. Total Yards
447.1
304.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.2
16
Giveaways
20
29
Takeaways
19