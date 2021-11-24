Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) will battle in a Week 12 NFL clash of AFC North foes.

Odds for Bengals vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 45 points eight of 10 times.
  • In 30% of Pittsburgh's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 45.
  • The two teams combine to score 48.2 points per game, 3.2 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 44.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.8 fewer than the 45 total in this contest.
  • Bengals games this season feature an average total of 46.5 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43.5 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Cincinnati's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
  • The Bengals score 26.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the Steelers surrender per matchup (22.6).
  • Cincinnati is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.
  • The Bengals average 354.1 yards per game, only 13.2 fewer than the 367.3 the Steelers allow per outing.
  • In games that Cincinnati totals over 367.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • Pittsburgh is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Steelers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Steelers rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Bengals allow (21.6).
  • When Pittsburgh scores more than 21.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Steelers rack up 24.9 fewer yards per game (328.0) than the Bengals give up per matchup (352.9).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team picks up over 352.9 yards.
  • The Steelers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Cincinnati has one win against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • At home, as 4.5-point favorites or greater, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1).
  • In four home games this season, Cincinnati has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.9 points, 2.9 more than this matchup's over/under (45).
  • On the road, Pittsburgh is 2-2 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • This year, in four away games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Steelers away games average 46.0 points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

