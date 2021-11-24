The Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) will battle in a Week 12 NFL clash of AFC North foes.

Odds for Bengals vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 45 points eight of 10 times.

In 30% of Pittsburgh's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 45.

The two teams combine to score 48.2 points per game, 3.2 more than the total in this contest.

The 44.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.8 fewer than the 45 total in this contest.

Bengals games this season feature an average total of 46.5 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.5 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bengals have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Bengals score 26.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the Steelers surrender per matchup (22.6).

Cincinnati is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.

The Bengals average 354.1 yards per game, only 13.2 fewer than the 367.3 the Steelers allow per outing.

In games that Cincinnati totals over 367.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Steelers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Pittsburgh's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Steelers rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Bengals allow (21.6).

When Pittsburgh scores more than 21.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Steelers rack up 24.9 fewer yards per game (328.0) than the Bengals give up per matchup (352.9).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team picks up over 352.9 yards.

The Steelers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cincinnati has one win against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

At home, as 4.5-point favorites or greater, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1).

In four home games this season, Cincinnati has gone over the total twice.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.9 points, 2.9 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

On the road, Pittsburgh is 2-2 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

This year, in four away games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.

This season, Steelers away games average 46.0 points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

