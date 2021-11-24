Publish date:
Clemson vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson has combined with its opponents to put up more than 43 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- In 50% of South Carolina's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 43.
- The two teams combine to score 49.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 2.9 points greater than the 40.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.6 points per game in 2021, 6.6 more than Saturday's total.
- The 43-point total for this game is 7.1 points below the 50.1 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson has three wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11.5 points or more in five chances.
- Clemson has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Tigers average just 2.8 more points per game (26.5) than the Gamecocks give up (23.7).
- Clemson is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.7 points.
- The Tigers collect 362.7 yards per game, just 6.2 more than the 356.5 the Gamecocks allow per outing.
- Clemson is 2-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team picks up more than 356.5 yards.
- The Tigers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 23 takeaways .
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- In South Carolina's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more (in three chances).
- South Carolina has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Gamecocks average 6.9 more points per game (23.3) than the Tigers surrender (16.4).
- When South Carolina puts up more than 16.4 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Gamecocks collect only 13.3 more yards per game (332) than the Tigers allow per matchup (318.7).
- When South Carolina churns out more than 318.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 21 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (16).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|South Carolina
26.5
Avg. Points Scored
23.3
16.4
Avg. Points Allowed
23.7
362.7
Avg. Total Yards
332
318.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
356.5
17
Giveaways
21
16
Takeaways
23