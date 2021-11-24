The Clemson Tigers (8-3) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-5) clash in the 2021 edition of the Palmetto Bowl.

Odds for Clemson vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Clemson has combined with its opponents to put up more than 43 points in seven of 11 games this season.

In 50% of South Carolina's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 43.

The two teams combine to score 49.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.9 points greater than the 40.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.6 points per game in 2021, 6.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 43-point total for this game is 7.1 points below the 50.1 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has three wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11.5 points or more in five chances.

Clemson has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Tigers average just 2.8 more points per game (26.5) than the Gamecocks give up (23.7).

Clemson is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.7 points.

The Tigers collect 362.7 yards per game, just 6.2 more than the 356.5 the Gamecocks allow per outing.

Clemson is 2-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team picks up more than 356.5 yards.

The Tigers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 23 takeaways .

South Carolina Stats and Trends

In South Carolina's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more (in three chances).

South Carolina has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Gamecocks average 6.9 more points per game (23.3) than the Tigers surrender (16.4).

When South Carolina puts up more than 16.4 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Gamecocks collect only 13.3 more yards per game (332) than the Tigers allow per matchup (318.7).

When South Carolina churns out more than 318.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 21 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (16).

Season Stats