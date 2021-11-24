The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) face a Sun Belt matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina's games this season have gone over 56.5 points six of 10 times.

So far this season, 27.3% of South Alabama's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 56.5.

Friday's total is 10.4 points lower than the two team's combined 66.9 points per game average.

This contest's total is 10.2 points above the 46.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Chanticleers games this season feature an average total of 58.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 52.7 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Chanticleers have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games when favored by 15 points or more so far this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Chanticleers score 41.6 points per game, 15.2 more than the Jaguars give up per matchup (26.4).

Coastal Carolina is 5-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.4 points.

The Chanticleers average 149.6 more yards per game (492.3) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (342.7).

When Coastal Carolina amasses over 342.7 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Chanticleers have seven giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 22 takeaways .

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Jaguars are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 15 points or more.

South Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Jaguars rack up 25.3 points per game, 5.4 more than the Chanticleers surrender (19.9).

When South Alabama scores more than 19.9 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Jaguars rack up 47.6 more yards per game (371.4) than the Chanticleers give up (323.8).

When South Alabama totals more than 323.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (9).

Season Stats