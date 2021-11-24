Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Detroit vs. Chicago

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for D'Andre Swift ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 12:30 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 12 when Swift's Detroit Lions (0-9-1) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Swift has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 555 yards (55.5 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 53 catches for 420 yards (42.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 245 times this season, and he's handled 137 of those attempts (55.9%).
  • The Lions have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Over his three career matchups against them, Swift has averaged eight rushing yards per game versus the Bears, 53.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Swift has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Bears, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bears are 24th in the NFL, allowing 122.8 yards per game.
  • Swift and the Lions will face off against the NFL's 17th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Swift rushed 14 times for 136 yards (9.7 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Swift has rushed for 293 yards (97.7 per game) on 59 carries with one touchdown.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

137

55.9%

555

4

17

50.0%

4.1

Jamaal Williams

78

31.8%

323

2

14

41.2%

4.1

Jared Goff

13

5.3%

76

0

2

5.9%

5.8

Godwin Igwebuike

5

2.0%

74

1

0

0.0%

14.8

