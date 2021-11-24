Publish date:
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Detroit vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Swift has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 555 yards (55.5 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 53 catches for 420 yards (42.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 245 times this season, and he's handled 137 of those attempts (55.9%).
- The Lions have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Swift's matchup with the Bears.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Over his three career matchups against them, Swift has averaged eight rushing yards per game versus the Bears, 53.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Swift has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Bears, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Bears are 24th in the NFL, allowing 122.8 yards per game.
- Swift and the Lions will face off against the NFL's 17th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Swift rushed 14 times for 136 yards (9.7 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Swift has rushed for 293 yards (97.7 per game) on 59 carries with one touchdown.
Swift's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Andre Swift
137
55.9%
555
4
17
50.0%
4.1
Jamaal Williams
78
31.8%
323
2
14
41.2%
4.1
Jared Goff
13
5.3%
76
0
2
5.9%
5.8
Godwin Igwebuike
5
2.0%
74
1
0
0.0%
14.8
Powered By Data Skrive