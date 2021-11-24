There will be player prop bets available for D'Andre Swift ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 12:30 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 12 when Swift's Detroit Lions (0-9-1) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Swift has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 555 yards (55.5 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 53 catches for 420 yards (42.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 245 times this season, and he's handled 137 of those attempts (55.9%).

The Lions have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Chicago

Over his three career matchups against them, Swift has averaged eight rushing yards per game versus the Bears, 53.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Swift has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Bears, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bears are 24th in the NFL, allowing 122.8 yards per game.

Swift and the Lions will face off against the NFL's 17th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Swift rushed 14 times for 136 yards (9.7 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Swift has rushed for 293 yards (97.7 per game) on 59 carries with one touchdown.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 137 55.9% 555 4 17 50.0% 4.1 Jamaal Williams 78 31.8% 323 2 14 41.2% 4.1 Jared Goff 13 5.3% 76 0 2 5.9% 5.8 Godwin Igwebuike 5 2.0% 74 1 0 0.0% 14.8

