November 24, 2021
Publish date:

Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Dallas vs. Las Vegas

Author:

There will be player props available for Dak Prescott before he takes to the field for NFL action on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 12 matchup sees Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (7-3) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott has thrown for 2,557 yards while completing 69.6% of his passes (229-of-329), with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions this year (255.7 per game).
  • He's also rushed 26 times for 91 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.4% of the time.
  • Prescott has thrown 48 passes in the red zone this season, 47.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • This week Prescott will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (233.6 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chiefs, Prescott went 28-for-43 (65.1 percent) for 216 yards and two interceptions.
  • Prescott has passed for 744 yards (248.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 62.8% of his passes (71-for-113) with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also rushed four times for 21 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

77

20.5%

50

740

6

8

15.7%

Amari Cooper

65

17.3%

44

583

5

9

17.6%

Dalton Schultz

59

15.7%

44

491

3

5

9.8%

