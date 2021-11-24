Publish date:
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Dallas vs. Las Vegas
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott has thrown for 2,557 yards while completing 69.6% of his passes (229-of-329), with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions this year (255.7 per game).
- He's also rushed 26 times for 91 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards per game.
- The Cowboys, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.4% of the time.
- Prescott has thrown 48 passes in the red zone this season, 47.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- This week Prescott will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (233.6 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chiefs, Prescott went 28-for-43 (65.1 percent) for 216 yards and two interceptions.
- Prescott has passed for 744 yards (248.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 62.8% of his passes (71-for-113) with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also rushed four times for 21 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
77
20.5%
50
740
6
8
15.7%
Amari Cooper
65
17.3%
44
583
5
9
17.6%
Dalton Schultz
59
15.7%
44
491
3
5
9.8%
