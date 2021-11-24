There will be player props available for Dak Prescott before he takes to the field for NFL action on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 12 matchup sees Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (7-3) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has thrown for 2,557 yards while completing 69.6% of his passes (229-of-329), with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions this year (255.7 per game).

He's also rushed 26 times for 91 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards per game.

The Cowboys, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.4% of the time.

Prescott has thrown 48 passes in the red zone this season, 47.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

This week Prescott will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (233.6 yards allowed per game).

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chiefs, Prescott went 28-for-43 (65.1 percent) for 216 yards and two interceptions.

Prescott has passed for 744 yards (248.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 62.8% of his passes (71-for-113) with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also rushed four times for 21 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 77 20.5% 50 740 6 8 15.7% Amari Cooper 65 17.3% 44 583 5 9 17.6% Dalton Schultz 59 15.7% 44 491 3 5 9.8%

Powered By Data Skrive