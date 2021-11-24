Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) will carry a three-game losing run into a Week 12 battle with the Dallas Cowboys (7-3).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Dallas' games this season have gone over 50.5 points five of 10 times.
  • Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 51.6 points per game, 1.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 47.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.9 fewer than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.4 points per game in 2020, 1.9 more than Thursday's total.
  • The 50.5 total in this game is 2.0 points above the 48.5 average total in Raiders games this season.
  • Dallas has eight wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • The Cowboys have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Dallas has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Cowboys rack up 3.1 more points per game (29.3) than the Raiders surrender (26.2).
  • When Dallas scores more than 26.2 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys rack up 418.1 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 352.9 the Raiders give up per contest.
  • In games that Dallas totals more than 352.9 yards, the team is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (12) this season.
  • Las Vegas is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The Raiders put up 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 the Cowboys surrender.
  • When Las Vegas puts up more than 21.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Raiders collect only 17.7 more yards per game (373.3) than the Cowboys allow per outing (355.6).
  • Las Vegas is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 355.6 yards.
  • The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Dallas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys have one win ATS (1-1) as 7.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • In three of five games at home this year, Dallas has gone over the total.
  • Cowboys home games this season average 52.1 total points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (50.5).
  • Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, away from home.
  • Las Vegas has gone over the total once in four road games this season.
  • Raiders away games this season average 47.6 total points, 2.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.