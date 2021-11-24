The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) will carry a three-game losing run into a Week 12 battle with the Dallas Cowboys (7-3).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Dallas' games this season have gone over 50.5 points five of 10 times.

Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 51.6 points per game, 1.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 47.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.9 fewer than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.4 points per game in 2020, 1.9 more than Thursday's total.

The 50.5 total in this game is 2.0 points above the 48.5 average total in Raiders games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has eight wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Cowboys have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Dallas has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys rack up 3.1 more points per game (29.3) than the Raiders surrender (26.2).

When Dallas scores more than 26.2 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 418.1 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 352.9 the Raiders give up per contest.

In games that Dallas totals more than 352.9 yards, the team is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Raiders put up 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 the Cowboys surrender.

When Las Vegas puts up more than 21.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Raiders collect only 17.7 more yards per game (373.3) than the Cowboys allow per outing (355.6).

Las Vegas is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 355.6 yards.

The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Dallas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cowboys have one win ATS (1-1) as 7.5-point favorites or more at home.

In three of five games at home this year, Dallas has gone over the total.

Cowboys home games this season average 52.1 total points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, away from home.

Las Vegas has gone over the total once in four road games this season.

Raiders away games this season average 47.6 total points, 2.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

