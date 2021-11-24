There will be player prop betting options available for Dalton Schultz before he hits the field for NFL action on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Schultz's Dallas Cowboys (7-3) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) meet in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Schultz has caught 44 passes (59 targets) for 491 yards (49.1 per game) with three TDs this season.

Schultz has been the target of 15.7% (59 total) of his team's 375 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Schultz has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.6% of the time while running the football 43.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The 233.6 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Raiders have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Schultz was targeted eight times and picked up 53 yards on six receptions.

Schultz's stat line during his last three games shows 11 catches for 121 yards. He averaged 40.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 15 times.

Schultz's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dalton Schultz 59 15.7% 44 491 3 5 9.8% CeeDee Lamb 77 20.5% 50 740 6 8 15.7% Amari Cooper 65 17.3% 44 583 5 9 17.6% Cedrick Wilson 34 9.1% 23 316 3 5 9.8%

