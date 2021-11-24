Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Dalton Schultz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Dallas vs. Las Vegas

There will be player prop betting options available for Dalton Schultz before he hits the field for NFL action on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Schultz's Dallas Cowboys (7-3) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) meet in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Schultz has caught 44 passes (59 targets) for 491 yards (49.1 per game) with three TDs this season.
  • Schultz has been the target of 15.7% (59 total) of his team's 375 passing attempts this season.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Schultz has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.6% of the time while running the football 43.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The 233.6 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Raiders have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Schultz was targeted eight times and picked up 53 yards on six receptions.
  • Schultz's stat line during his last three games shows 11 catches for 121 yards. He averaged 40.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 15 times.

Schultz's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dalton Schultz

59

15.7%

44

491

3

5

9.8%

CeeDee Lamb

77

20.5%

50

740

6

8

15.7%

Amari Cooper

65

17.3%

44

583

5

9

17.6%

Cedrick Wilson

34

9.1%

23

316

3

5

9.8%

Powered By Data Skrive