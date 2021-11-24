Publish date:
Dalton Schultz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Dallas vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds
Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Schultz has caught 44 passes (59 targets) for 491 yards (49.1 per game) with three TDs this season.
- Schultz has been the target of 15.7% (59 total) of his team's 375 passing attempts this season.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Schultz has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.6% of the time while running the football 43.4% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Schultz's matchup with the Raiders.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The 233.6 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Raiders have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Schultz was targeted eight times and picked up 53 yards on six receptions.
- Schultz's stat line during his last three games shows 11 catches for 121 yards. He averaged 40.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 15 times.
Schultz's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dalton Schultz
59
15.7%
44
491
3
5
9.8%
CeeDee Lamb
77
20.5%
50
740
6
8
15.7%
Amari Cooper
65
17.3%
44
583
5
9
17.6%
Cedrick Wilson
34
9.1%
23
316
3
5
9.8%
Powered By Data Skrive