Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darnell Mooney for Thursday's game, which starts at 12:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North rivals play in Week 12 when Mooney and the Chicago Bears (3-7) meet the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) at Ford Field.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Mooney has 41 catches on 75 targets, with a team-high 571 receiving yards (57.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Mooney has been the target of 75 of his team's 271 passing attempts this season, or 27.7% of the target share.

Mooney (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 48.7% of the time while running the ball 51.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

Against the Lions, Mooney has averaged 68.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 10.2 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

In three matchups with the Lions, Mooney has not had a TD catch.

The 248.9 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Ravens, Mooney was targeted 16 times and racked up five catches for 121 yards (24.2 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

Mooney has racked up 226 yards during his last three games (75.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 14 balls on 31 targets.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 75 27.7% 41 571 3 4 14.8% Allen Robinson II 50 18.5% 30 339 1 4 14.8% Cole Kmet 46 17.0% 29 296 0 6 22.2% Marquise Goodwin 32 11.8% 16 277 1 1 3.7%

