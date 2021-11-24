Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Chicago vs. Detroit

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darnell Mooney for Thursday's game, which starts at 12:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North rivals play in Week 12 when Mooney and the Chicago Bears (3-7) meet the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) at Ford Field.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Mooney has 41 catches on 75 targets, with a team-high 571 receiving yards (57.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Mooney has been the target of 75 of his team's 271 passing attempts this season, or 27.7% of the target share.
  • Mooney (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 48.7% of the time while running the ball 51.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Against the Lions, Mooney has averaged 68.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 10.2 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • In three matchups with the Lions, Mooney has not had a TD catch.
  • The 248.9 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Ravens, Mooney was targeted 16 times and racked up five catches for 121 yards (24.2 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
  • Mooney has racked up 226 yards during his last three games (75.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 14 balls on 31 targets.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

75

27.7%

41

571

3

4

14.8%

Allen Robinson II

50

18.5%

30

339

1

4

14.8%

Cole Kmet

46

17.0%

29

296

0

6

22.2%

Marquise Goodwin

32

11.8%

16

277

1

1

3.7%

