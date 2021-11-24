Publish date:
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Chicago vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Mooney has 41 catches on 75 targets, with a team-high 571 receiving yards (57.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Mooney has been the target of 75 of his team's 271 passing attempts this season, or 27.7% of the target share.
- Mooney (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 48.7% of the time while running the ball 51.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Lions.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Against the Lions, Mooney has averaged 68.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 10.2 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- In three matchups with the Lions, Mooney has not had a TD catch.
- The 248.9 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 17th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Ravens, Mooney was targeted 16 times and racked up five catches for 121 yards (24.2 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
- Mooney has racked up 226 yards during his last three games (75.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 14 balls on 31 targets.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
75
27.7%
41
571
3
4
14.8%
Allen Robinson II
50
18.5%
30
339
1
4
14.8%
Cole Kmet
46
17.0%
29
296
0
6
22.2%
Marquise Goodwin
32
11.8%
16
277
1
1
3.7%
Powered By Data Skrive