November 24, 2021
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Las Vegas vs. Dallas

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Darren Waller for Thursday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Waller's Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 12 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waller has 51 catches (79 targets) and a team-high 610 receiving yards (61.0 ypg) plus two touchdowns.
  • Waller has been the target of 79 of his team's 374 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Waller racked up zero receiving yards in only career matchup, 70.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Waller did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 269.1 yards per game through the air.
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Waller was targeted eight times and racked up 116 yards on seven receptions.
  • Waller has also tacked on 18 receptions for 232 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 26 times, producing 77.3 yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

79

21.1%

51

610

2

11

21.2%

Hunter Renfrow

73

19.5%

56

524

4

11

21.2%

Bryan Edwards

39

10.4%

21

434

2

5

9.6%

Kenyan Drake

36

9.6%

27

278

1

5

9.6%

