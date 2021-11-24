Publish date:
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Las Vegas vs. Dallas
Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds
Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waller has 51 catches (79 targets) and a team-high 610 receiving yards (61.0 ypg) plus two touchdowns.
- Waller has been the target of 79 of his team's 374 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Against the Cowboys, Waller racked up zero receiving yards in only career matchup, 70.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Waller did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cowboys.
- Note: Waller's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 269.1 yards per game through the air.
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Waller was targeted eight times and racked up 116 yards on seven receptions.
- Waller has also tacked on 18 receptions for 232 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 26 times, producing 77.3 yards per game.
Waller's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
79
21.1%
51
610
2
11
21.2%
Hunter Renfrow
73
19.5%
56
524
4
11
21.2%
Bryan Edwards
39
10.4%
21
434
2
5
9.6%
Kenyan Drake
36
9.6%
27
278
1
5
9.6%
