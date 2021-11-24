In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Darren Waller for Thursday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Waller's Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 12 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller has 51 catches (79 targets) and a team-high 610 receiving yards (61.0 ypg) plus two touchdowns.

Waller has been the target of 79 of his team's 374 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Waller racked up zero receiving yards in only career matchup, 70.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Waller did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cowboys.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 269.1 yards per game through the air.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Waller was targeted eight times and racked up 116 yards on seven receptions.

Waller has also tacked on 18 receptions for 232 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 26 times, producing 77.3 yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 79 21.1% 51 610 2 11 21.2% Hunter Renfrow 73 19.5% 56 524 4 11 21.2% Bryan Edwards 39 10.4% 21 434 2 5 9.6% Kenyan Drake 36 9.6% 27 278 1 5 9.6%

Powered By Data Skrive