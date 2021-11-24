Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Chicago vs. Detroit

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on David Montgomery for Thursday's game, which starts at 12:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North opponents meet in Week 12 when Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (3-7) take on the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Montgomery has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 430 yards (43.0 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on nine catches for 75 yards (7.5 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 286 times this season, and he's handled 96 of those attempts (33.6%).
  • The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 48.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Against the Lions, Montgomery's 75.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 2.1 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Montgomery has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Lions, and had multiple TDs in both of those games.
  • Montgomery will go up against a Lions squad that allows 140.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Lions are ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens last week, Montgomery rushed 14 times for 58 yards (4.1 yards per carry).
  • Montgomery has 121 yards on 27 carries (40.3 ypg) over his last three games.

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Montgomery

96

33.6%

430

3

13

34.2%

4.5

Khalil Herbert

86

30.1%

364

1

8

21.1%

4.2

Justin Fields

56

19.6%

311

2

5

13.2%

5.6

Damien Williams

37

12.9%

139

2

8

21.1%

3.8

