In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on David Montgomery for Thursday's game, which starts at 12:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North opponents meet in Week 12 when Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (3-7) take on the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Montgomery has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 430 yards (43.0 per game), with three touchdowns.

And he has tacked on nine catches for 75 yards (7.5 per game).

His team has run the ball 286 times this season, and he's handled 96 of those attempts (33.6%).

The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 48.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

Against the Lions, Montgomery's 75.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 2.1 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Montgomery has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Lions, and had multiple TDs in both of those games.

Montgomery will go up against a Lions squad that allows 140.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.

This year the Lions are ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Montgomery rushed 14 times for 58 yards (4.1 yards per carry).

Montgomery has 121 yards on 27 carries (40.3 ypg) over his last three games.

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 96 33.6% 430 3 13 34.2% 4.5 Khalil Herbert 86 30.1% 364 1 8 21.1% 4.2 Justin Fields 56 19.6% 311 2 5 13.2% 5.6 Damien Williams 37 12.9% 139 2 8 21.1% 3.8

