Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Buffalo vs. New Orleans
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox has 383 receiving yards on 28 catches (38 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 38.3 yards per game.
- Knox has been the target of 38 of his team's 390 passing attempts this season, or 9.7% of the target share.
- Knox (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- The Saints have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 267.1 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Knox put together an 80-yard performance against the Colts last week on six catches while being targeted 10 times.
- Over his last three outings, Knox has put up 32.3 yards per game, reeling in seven passes on 11 targets.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
38
9.7%
28
383
5
9
13.4%
Stefon Diggs
92
23.6%
60
773
6
19
28.4%
Emmanuel Sanders
58
14.9%
33
531
4
7
10.4%
Cole Beasley
74
19.0%
57
484
1
9
13.4%
