Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Dawson Knox for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Knox and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) square off against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) in Week 12 at Caesars Superdome.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox has 383 receiving yards on 28 catches (38 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 38.3 yards per game.

Knox has been the target of 38 of his team's 390 passing attempts this season, or 9.7% of the target share.

Knox (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

The Saints have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 267.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Knox put together an 80-yard performance against the Colts last week on six catches while being targeted 10 times.

Over his last three outings, Knox has put up 32.3 yards per game, reeling in seven passes on 11 targets.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 38 9.7% 28 383 5 9 13.4% Stefon Diggs 92 23.6% 60 773 6 19 28.4% Emmanuel Sanders 58 14.9% 33 531 4 7 10.4% Cole Beasley 74 19.0% 57 484 1 9 13.4%

