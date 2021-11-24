Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Buffalo vs. New Orleans

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Dawson Knox for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Knox and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) square off against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) in Week 12 at Caesars Superdome.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox has 383 receiving yards on 28 catches (38 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 38.3 yards per game.
  • Knox has been the target of 38 of his team's 390 passing attempts this season, or 9.7% of the target share.
  • Knox (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • The Saints have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 267.1 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Knox put together an 80-yard performance against the Colts last week on six catches while being targeted 10 times.
  • Over his last three outings, Knox has put up 32.3 yards per game, reeling in seven passes on 11 targets.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

38

9.7%

28

383

5

9

13.4%

Stefon Diggs

92

23.6%

60

773

6

19

28.4%

Emmanuel Sanders

58

14.9%

33

531

4

7

10.4%

Cole Beasley

74

19.0%

57

484

1

9

13.4%

