Deonte Harris will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Harris and the New Orleans Saints (5-5) meet the Buffalo Bills (6-4) in Week 12 at Caesars Superdome.

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Harris has 26 catches on 40 targets, with a team-high 418 receiving yards (41.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 12.8% of the 313 passes thrown by his team have gone Harris' way.

Harris (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

The Bills are allowing 191.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills have surrendered seven touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Harris put together an 11-yard performance against the Eagles last week on two catches while being targeted five times.

Over his last three games, Harris has amassed 147 yards (on 11 grabs).

Harris' New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deonte Harris 40 12.8% 26 418 2 4 8.0% Marquez Callaway 47 15.0% 25 372 6 7 14.0% Alvin Kamara 44 14.1% 32 310 4 7 14.0% Adam Trautman 40 12.8% 25 241 1 7 14.0%

