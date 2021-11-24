Publish date:
Deonte Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New Orleans vs. Buffalo
Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds
Deonte Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Harris has 26 catches on 40 targets, with a team-high 418 receiving yards (41.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 12.8% of the 313 passes thrown by his team have gone Harris' way.
- Harris (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- The Bills are allowing 191.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.
- The Bills have surrendered seven touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Harris put together an 11-yard performance against the Eagles last week on two catches while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three games, Harris has amassed 147 yards (on 11 grabs).
Harris' New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deonte Harris
40
12.8%
26
418
2
4
8.0%
Marquez Callaway
47
15.0%
25
372
6
7
14.0%
Alvin Kamara
44
14.1%
32
310
4
7
14.0%
Adam Trautman
40
12.8%
25
241
1
7
14.0%
