November 24, 2021
Deonte Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New Orleans vs. Buffalo

Author:

Deonte Harris will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Harris and the New Orleans Saints (5-5) meet the Buffalo Bills (6-4) in Week 12 at Caesars Superdome.

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Harris has 26 catches on 40 targets, with a team-high 418 receiving yards (41.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 12.8% of the 313 passes thrown by his team have gone Harris' way.
  • Harris (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • The Bills are allowing 191.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.
  • The Bills have surrendered seven touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Harris put together an 11-yard performance against the Eagles last week on two catches while being targeted five times.
  • Over his last three games, Harris has amassed 147 yards (on 11 grabs).

Harris' New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deonte Harris

40

12.8%

26

418

2

4

8.0%

Marquez Callaway

47

15.0%

25

372

6

7

14.0%

Alvin Kamara

44

14.1%

32

310

4

7

14.0%

Adam Trautman

40

12.8%

25

241

1

7

14.0%

