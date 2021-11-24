Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Las Vegas vs. Dallas

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Derek Carr for Thursday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) meet the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr has 3,041 passing yards (304.1 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 67.9% of his throws and tossing 16 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 52 rushing yards (5.2 ypg) on 25 carries.
  • The Raiders have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Carr has attempted 52 of his 374 passes in the red zone, accounting for 55.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In one matchup against the Cowboys, Carr threw for 171 passing yards, 96.5 yards below his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Carr threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Cowboys.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The Cowboys are conceding 269.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Carr completed 70.4% of his passes for 215 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Carr has put up 772 passing yards (257.3 per game) and has a 68.5% completion percentage this year (74-of-108) over his last three games, while throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

79

21.1%

51

610

2

11

21.2%

Hunter Renfrow

73

19.5%

56

524

4

11

21.2%

Bryan Edwards

39

10.4%

21

434

2

5

9.6%

