Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Derek Carr for Thursday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) meet the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr has 3,041 passing yards (304.1 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 67.9% of his throws and tossing 16 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 52 rushing yards (5.2 ypg) on 25 carries.

The Raiders have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Carr has attempted 52 of his 374 passes in the red zone, accounting for 55.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Dallas

In one matchup against the Cowboys, Carr threw for 171 passing yards, 96.5 yards below his over/under in Thursday's game.

Carr threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Cowboys.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The Cowboys are conceding 269.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Carr completed 70.4% of his passes for 215 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Carr has put up 772 passing yards (257.3 per game) and has a 68.5% completion percentage this year (74-of-108) over his last three games, while throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 79 21.1% 51 610 2 11 21.2% Hunter Renfrow 73 19.5% 56 524 4 11 21.2% Bryan Edwards 39 10.4% 21 434 2 5 9.6%

Powered By Data Skrive