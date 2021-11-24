Publish date:
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Las Vegas vs. Dallas
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carr has 3,041 passing yards (304.1 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 67.9% of his throws and tossing 16 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 52 rushing yards (5.2 ypg) on 25 carries.
- The Raiders have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
- Carr has attempted 52 of his 374 passes in the red zone, accounting for 55.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In one matchup against the Cowboys, Carr threw for 171 passing yards, 96.5 yards below his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Carr threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Cowboys.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- The Cowboys are conceding 269.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Carr completed 70.4% of his passes for 215 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Carr has put up 772 passing yards (257.3 per game) and has a 68.5% completion percentage this year (74-of-108) over his last three games, while throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
79
21.1%
51
610
2
11
21.2%
Hunter Renfrow
73
19.5%
56
524
4
11
21.2%
Bryan Edwards
39
10.4%
21
434
2
5
9.6%
