Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Buffalo vs. New Orleans
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has 531 receiving yards on 33 receptions (58 targets), with four touchdowns, averaging 53.1 yards per game.
- Sanders has been the target of 14.9% (58 total) of his team's 390 passing attempts this season.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 10.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have thrown the football in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Sanders is averaging 105.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Saints, 61.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (44.5).
- In two matchups, Sanders has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Saints.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- This week Sanders will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (267.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Saints have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Colts, Sanders was targeted five times, totaling 26 yards on three receptions.
- Sanders' nine receptions over his last three outings have turned into 118 yards (39.3 ypg). He's been targeted 15 times.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
58
14.9%
33
531
4
7
10.4%
Stefon Diggs
92
23.6%
60
773
6
19
28.4%
Cole Beasley
74
19.0%
57
484
1
9
13.4%
Dawson Knox
38
9.7%
28
383
5
9
13.4%
