November 24, 2021
Publish date:

Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Buffalo vs. New Orleans

Author:

Emmanuel Sanders has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) hit the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) in Week 12 at Caesars Superdome.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has 531 receiving yards on 33 receptions (58 targets), with four touchdowns, averaging 53.1 yards per game.
  • Sanders has been the target of 14.9% (58 total) of his team's 390 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 10.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have thrown the football in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Sanders is averaging 105.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Saints, 61.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (44.5).
  • In two matchups, Sanders has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Saints.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • This week Sanders will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (267.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Saints have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Sanders was targeted five times, totaling 26 yards on three receptions.
  • Sanders' nine receptions over his last three outings have turned into 118 yards (39.3 ypg). He's been targeted 15 times.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

58

14.9%

33

531

4

7

10.4%

Stefon Diggs

92

23.6%

60

773

6

19

28.4%

Cole Beasley

74

19.0%

57

484

1

9

13.4%

Dawson Knox

38

9.7%

28

383

5

9

13.4%

