Emmanuel Sanders has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) hit the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) in Week 12 at Caesars Superdome.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has 531 receiving yards on 33 receptions (58 targets), with four touchdowns, averaging 53.1 yards per game.

Sanders has been the target of 14.9% (58 total) of his team's 390 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 10.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the football in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Sanders is averaging 105.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Saints, 61.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (44.5).

In two matchups, Sanders has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Saints.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

This week Sanders will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (267.1 yards allowed per game).

The Saints have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Sanders was targeted five times, totaling 26 yards on three receptions.

Sanders' nine receptions over his last three outings have turned into 118 yards (39.3 ypg). He's been targeted 15 times.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 58 14.9% 33 531 4 7 10.4% Stefon Diggs 92 23.6% 60 773 6 19 28.4% Cole Beasley 74 19.0% 57 484 1 9 13.4% Dawson Knox 38 9.7% 28 383 5 9 13.4%

