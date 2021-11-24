Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Dallas vs. Las Vegas

Author:

In advance of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ezekiel Elliott and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on CBS. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Elliott's team-high 695 rushing yards (69.5 per game) have come on 151 carries, with seven touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 32 passes for 204 yards (20.4 per game) with one touchdown.
  • He has handled 151, or 52.6%, of his team's 287 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cowboys have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The Raiders give up 132.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Raiders have allowed 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chiefs, Elliott picked up 32 yards on nine carries.
  • Elliott also put up 36 yards on six receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Elliott has rushed for 124 yards on 33 carries (41.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 12 catches for 76 receiving yards (25.3 per game).

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

151

52.6%

695

7

26

52.0%

4.6

Tony Pollard

90

31.4%

495

1

12

24.0%

5.5

Dak Prescott

26

9.1%

91

1

10

20.0%

3.5

CeeDee Lamb

5

1.7%

30

0

2

4.0%

6.0

