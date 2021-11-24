In advance of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ezekiel Elliott and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on CBS. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott's team-high 695 rushing yards (69.5 per game) have come on 151 carries, with seven touchdowns.

He's also caught 32 passes for 204 yards (20.4 per game) with one touchdown.

He has handled 151, or 52.6%, of his team's 287 rushing attempts this season.

The Cowboys have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders give up 132.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Raiders have allowed 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chiefs, Elliott picked up 32 yards on nine carries.

Elliott also put up 36 yards on six receptions.

Over his last three games, Elliott has rushed for 124 yards on 33 carries (41.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He also has 12 catches for 76 receiving yards (25.3 per game).

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 151 52.6% 695 7 26 52.0% 4.6 Tony Pollard 90 31.4% 495 1 12 24.0% 5.5 Dak Prescott 26 9.1% 91 1 10 20.0% 3.5 CeeDee Lamb 5 1.7% 30 0 2 4.0% 6.0

