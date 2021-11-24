Publish date:
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Dallas vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Elliott's team-high 695 rushing yards (69.5 per game) have come on 151 carries, with seven touchdowns.
- He's also caught 32 passes for 204 yards (20.4 per game) with one touchdown.
- He has handled 151, or 52.6%, of his team's 287 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cowboys have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Elliott's matchup with the Raiders.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The Raiders give up 132.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Raiders have allowed 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 17th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chiefs, Elliott picked up 32 yards on nine carries.
- Elliott also put up 36 yards on six receptions.
- Over his last three games, Elliott has rushed for 124 yards on 33 carries (41.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He also has 12 catches for 76 receiving yards (25.3 per game).
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
151
52.6%
695
7
26
52.0%
4.6
Tony Pollard
90
31.4%
495
1
12
24.0%
5.5
Dak Prescott
26
9.1%
91
1
10
20.0%
3.5
CeeDee Lamb
5
1.7%
30
0
2
4.0%
6.0
Powered By Data Skrive