The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) will battle in clash of C-USA foes at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of 11 games this season.

Middle Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Saturday's total is 6.7 points lower than the two team's combined 56.2 points per game average.

The 52.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.7 more than the 49.5 total in this contest.

Owls games this season feature an average total of 53.1 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.8 PPG average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 7.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Florida Atlantic is 4-6-1 this year.

The Owls have an against the spread record of 3-2-1 in their six games when favored by 3.5 points or more so far this season.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

This year, the Owls average just 0.4 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Blue Raiders give up (26.6).

When Florida Atlantic puts up more than 26.6 points, it is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Owls collect 37.7 more yards per game (401) than the Blue Raiders give up per matchup (363.3).

When Florida Atlantic amasses over 363.3 yards, the team is 3-1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Owls have 17 giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 29 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida Atlantic at SISportsbook.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

In Middle Tennessee's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in five chances).

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Blue Raiders put up 4.4 more points per game (30) than the Owls allow (25.6).

Middle Tennessee is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.6 points.

The Blue Raiders rack up 58.1 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Owls allow per matchup (413.4).

Middle Tennessee is 2-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 413.4 yards.

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Owls have forced (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats