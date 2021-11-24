It'll be the Florida Gators (5-6) against the Florida State Seminoles (5-6) in college football play at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Odds for Florida vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.

In 45.5% of Florida State's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.

The two teams combine to score 60.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 5.2 points greater than the 53.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Gators games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.4 points, 1.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Florida is 3-8-0 this year.

The Gators have been favored by 3 points or more nine times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Florida has eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Gators average 5.8 more points per game (32.5) than the Seminoles surrender (26.7).

When Florida puts up more than 26.7 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Gators collect 100.8 more yards per game (480.4) than the Seminoles allow per outing (379.6).

Florida is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team totals over 379.6 yards.

The Gators have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

So far this year, the Seminoles have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Florida State has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Seminoles put up 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 the Gators surrender.

Florida State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.1 points.

The Seminoles average 20.8 more yards per game (382.3) than the Gators give up (361.5).

When Florida State amasses more than 361.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over eight more times (18 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats