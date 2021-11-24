Publish date:
Florida vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida vs. Florida State
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.
- In 45.5% of Florida State's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.
- The two teams combine to score 60.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 5.2 points greater than the 53.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Gators games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.4 points, 1.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Florida is 3-8-0 this year.
- The Gators have been favored by 3 points or more nine times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Florida has eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Gators average 5.8 more points per game (32.5) than the Seminoles surrender (26.7).
- When Florida puts up more than 26.7 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Gators collect 100.8 more yards per game (480.4) than the Seminoles allow per outing (379.6).
- Florida is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team totals over 379.6 yards.
- The Gators have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (17) this season.
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Florida State is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this year, the Seminoles have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
- Florida State has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Seminoles put up 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 the Gators surrender.
- Florida State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.1 points.
- The Seminoles average 20.8 more yards per game (382.3) than the Gators give up (361.5).
- When Florida State amasses more than 361.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over eight more times (18 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|Florida State
32.5
Avg. Points Scored
28.2
27.1
Avg. Points Allowed
26.7
480.4
Avg. Total Yards
382.3
361.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.6
18
Giveaways
18
10
Takeaways
17