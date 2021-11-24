The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-3, 0-0 MWC) and the San Jose State Spartans (5-6, 0-0 MWC) meet to try to take home the Valley Cup.

Odds for Fresno State vs. San Jose State

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.

In 27.3% of San Jose State's games this season (3/11), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 52.5.

The two teams combine to average 54 points per game, 1.5 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.9 points more than the 46.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 58.7 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Thursday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more so far this season.

Fresno State's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Bulldogs score 7.7 more points per game (33.0) than the Spartans allow (25.3).

Fresno State is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.

The Bulldogs average 100.6 more yards per game (461.4) than the Spartans allow per outing (360.8).

When Fresno State amasses over 360.8 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (11).

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Spartans have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Spartans score 21.0 points per game, comparable to the 21.3 the Bulldogs give up.

San Jose State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 21.3 points.

The Spartans collect 341.7 yards per game, only 2.6 fewer than the 344.3 the Bulldogs give up.

San Jose State is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team churns out more than 344.3 yards.

The Spartans have turned the ball over one more time (21 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (20) this season.

