The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-8) clash in the 2021 edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

Odds for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of 11 games this season.

Georgia Tech's games have gone over 54.5 points in eight of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.5, is 12.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 14.5 points more than the 40 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 51.0 points per game, 3.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 58.4 points, 3.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia is 7-4-0 this year.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 35 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Georgia's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Bulldogs rack up 7.8 more points per game (40.3) than the Yellow Jackets allow (32.5).

Georgia is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team records more than 32.5 points.

The Bulldogs collect just 14.9 fewer yards per game (440.0), than the Yellow Jackets give up per contest (454.9).

Georgia is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team picks up more than 454.9 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Yellow Jackets have forced (13).

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Yellow Jackets score 26.2 points per game, 18.7 more than the Bulldogs surrender (7.5).

When Georgia Tech scores more than 7.5 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

The Yellow Jackets average 386.2 yards per game, 149.4 more yards than the 236.8 the Bulldogs give up.

Georgia Tech is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team amasses more than 236.8 yards.

The Yellow Jackets have 14 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats