Publish date:
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of 11 games this season.
- Georgia Tech's games have gone over 54.5 points in eight of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.5, is 12.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 14.5 points more than the 40 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 51.0 points per game, 3.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 58.4 points, 3.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia is 7-4-0 this year.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 35 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Georgia's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 7.8 more points per game (40.3) than the Yellow Jackets allow (32.5).
- Georgia is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team records more than 32.5 points.
- The Bulldogs collect just 14.9 fewer yards per game (440.0), than the Yellow Jackets give up per contest (454.9).
- Georgia is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team picks up more than 454.9 yards.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Yellow Jackets have forced (13).
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Georgia Tech has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Yellow Jackets score 26.2 points per game, 18.7 more than the Bulldogs surrender (7.5).
- When Georgia Tech scores more than 7.5 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets average 386.2 yards per game, 149.4 more yards than the 236.8 the Bulldogs give up.
- Georgia Tech is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team amasses more than 236.8 yards.
- The Yellow Jackets have 14 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
40.3
Avg. Points Scored
26.2
7.5
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
440.0
Avg. Total Yards
386.2
236.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
454.9
14
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
13