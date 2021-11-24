Publish date:
Georgia State vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Georgia State vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.
- In 60% of Troy's games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.2 points higher than the combined 49.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 54.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.9 more than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 57, 7.5 points above Saturday's total of 49.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 0.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia State is 7-4-0 this year.
- The Panthers have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Georgia State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- This year, the Panthers average just 0.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Trojans give up (25.1).
- When Georgia State puts up more than 25.1 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Panthers average 382.8 yards per game, 50 more yards than the 332.8 the Trojans give up per outing.
- In games that Georgia State totals more than 332.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Panthers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 22 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia State at SISportsbook.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has three wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Trojans have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.
- Troy's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This season the Trojans put up 5.3 fewer points per game (24) than the Panthers surrender (29.3).
- Troy is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 29.3 points.
- The Trojans rack up 337.5 yards per game, 73.9 fewer yards than the 411.4 the Panthers give up.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over 17 times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Georgia State
|Stats
|Troy
25.3
Avg. Points Scored
24
29.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.1
382.8
Avg. Total Yards
337.5
411.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
332.8
13
Giveaways
17
15
Takeaways
22