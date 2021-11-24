The Georgia State Panthers (6-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) face a Sun Belt matchup versus the Troy Trojans (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Georgia State vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.

In 60% of Troy's games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

Saturday's over/under is 0.2 points higher than the combined 49.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 54.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.9 more than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 57, 7.5 points above Saturday's total of 49.5.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 0.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia State is 7-4-0 this year.

The Panthers have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Panthers average just 0.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Trojans give up (25.1).

When Georgia State puts up more than 25.1 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Panthers average 382.8 yards per game, 50 more yards than the 332.8 the Trojans give up per outing.

In games that Georgia State totals more than 332.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Panthers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 22 takeaways .

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has three wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Trojans have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.

Troy's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Trojans put up 5.3 fewer points per game (24) than the Panthers surrender (29.3).

Troy is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 29.3 points.

The Trojans rack up 337.5 yards per game, 73.9 fewer yards than the 411.4 the Panthers give up.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 17 times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (15).

Season Stats