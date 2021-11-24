Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Green Bay Packers (8-3) and Los Angeles Rams (7-3) will face each other in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for Packers vs. Rams

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47.5 points in three of 11 games this season.
  • Los Angeles' games have gone over 47.5 points in six of 10 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 49.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 42.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Packers games this season is 48.5, 1.0 point more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
  • The 50.7 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 3.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Green Bay is 9-2-0 this season.
  • The Packers have an against the spread record of 6-2 in their eight games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.
  • Green Bay has gone over the point total in 27.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Packers rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Rams give up (22.7).
  • Green Bay is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.7 points.
  • The Packers rack up 351.0 yards per game, just 4.1 more than the 346.9 the Rams allow per outing.
  • When Green Bay amasses over 346.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Packers have turned the ball over nine times this season, five fewer than the Rams have forced (14).
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-6-0 this year.
  • Los Angeles' games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • This season the Rams rack up 7.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Packers allow (19.5).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 19.5 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Rams average 68.4 more yards per game (387.2) than the Packers allow (318.8).
  • Los Angeles is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team totals over 318.8 yards.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (16).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Green Bay is 4-0 overall and 4-0 against the spread.
  • At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the Packers are 4-0 ATS.
  • Green Bay has gone over the total once in four home games this year.
  • This season, Packers home games average 48.3 points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • In away games, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-1 overall.
  • The Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) away from home as 1-point underdogs or more.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over twice in five road games this season.
  • This season, Rams away games average 49.6 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

