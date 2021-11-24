The Green Bay Packers (8-3) and Los Angeles Rams (7-3) will face each other in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for Packers vs. Rams

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

Los Angeles' games have gone over 47.5 points in six of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 42.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Packers games this season is 48.5, 1.0 point more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

The 50.7 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 3.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 9-2-0 this season.

The Packers have an against the spread record of 6-2 in their eight games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.

Green Bay has gone over the point total in 27.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Packers rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Rams give up (22.7).

Green Bay is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.7 points.

The Packers rack up 351.0 yards per game, just 4.1 more than the 346.9 the Rams allow per outing.

When Green Bay amasses over 346.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Packers have turned the ball over nine times this season, five fewer than the Rams have forced (14).

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-6-0 this year.

Los Angeles' games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This season the Rams rack up 7.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Packers allow (19.5).

When Los Angeles scores more than 19.5 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Rams average 68.4 more yards per game (387.2) than the Packers allow (318.8).

Los Angeles is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team totals over 318.8 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (16).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Green Bay is 4-0 overall and 4-0 against the spread.

At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the Packers are 4-0 ATS.

Green Bay has gone over the total once in four home games this year.

This season, Packers home games average 48.3 points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

In away games, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-1 overall.

The Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) away from home as 1-point underdogs or more.

Los Angeles has hit the over twice in five road games this season.

This season, Rams away games average 49.6 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

