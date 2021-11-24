Publish date:
Houston vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.
- UConn's games have gone over 56 points in four of 10 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.7 points per game, 2.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 58 points per game, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 55.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 53.8 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- This season, the Cougars won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 32.5 points or more.
- Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Cougars put up 38.2 points per game, comparable to the 37.9 per outing the Huskies surrender.
- Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 37.9 points.
- The Cougars average 417.1 yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than the 450.0 the Huskies allow per contest.
- Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 450.0 yards.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three fewer than the Huskies have forced (13).
UConn Stats and Trends
- UConn is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 32.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- UConn has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Huskies rack up 4.6 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Cougars allow (20.1).
- UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team scores more than 20.1 points.
- The Huskies collect 267.6 yards per game, 27.5 fewer yards than the 295.1 the Cougars allow.
- When UConn piles up more than 295.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Huskies have 21 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 21 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|UConn
38.2
Avg. Points Scored
15.5
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
37.9
417.1
Avg. Total Yards
267.6
295.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
450.0
10
Giveaways
21
21
Takeaways
13