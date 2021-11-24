It'll be the No. 19 Houston Cougars (10-1) versus the UConn Huskies (1-10) in college football play at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Odds for Houston vs. UConn

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.

UConn's games have gone over 56 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.7 points per game, 2.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 58 points per game, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 55.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 53.8 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This season, the Cougars won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 32.5 points or more.

Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Cougars put up 38.2 points per game, comparable to the 37.9 per outing the Huskies surrender.

Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 37.9 points.

The Cougars average 417.1 yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than the 450.0 the Huskies allow per contest.

Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 450.0 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three fewer than the Huskies have forced (13).

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 32.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

UConn has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Huskies rack up 4.6 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Cougars allow (20.1).

UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team scores more than 20.1 points.

The Huskies collect 267.6 yards per game, 27.5 fewer yards than the 295.1 the Cougars allow.

When UConn piles up more than 295.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Huskies have 21 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 21 takeaways .

Season Stats