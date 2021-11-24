The New York Jets (2-8) will try to stop their three-game losing run in a Week 12 clash against the Houston Texans (2-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texans vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 32.8 points per game, 11.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 59.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 14.6 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Texans games this season is 45.2, 0.7 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texans stats and trends

Houston has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Texans put up 17.0 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Jets give up (32.0).

The Texans rack up 143.1 fewer yards per game (271.1) than the Jets give up per outing (414.2).

This year, the Texans have turned the ball over 17 times, nine more than the Jets' takeaways (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Houston's matchup with the Jets.

Jets stats and trends

So far this year New York has two wins against the spread.

The Jets have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in 10 chances).

New York has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this season (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Jets score 9.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans surrender (27.1).

When New York records more than 27.1 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Jets collect 337.7 yards per game, 51.6 fewer yards than the 389.3 the Texans give up.

New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 389.3 yards.

The Jets have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Texans have forced (19).

Home and road insights

Houston is 1-3 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, at home.

In three of four home games this season, Houston has gone over the total.

Texans home games this season average 43.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Away from home, New York is winless against the spread and 0-5 overall.

In three of five road games this year, New York has hit the over.

The average total in Jets away games this season is 43.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.