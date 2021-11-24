Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Houston Texans vs. New York Jets NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New York Jets (2-8) will try to stop their three-game losing run in a Week 12 clash against the Houston Texans (2-8).

Odds for Texans vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
  • New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 32.8 points per game, 11.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 59.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 14.6 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Texans games this season is 45.2, 0.7 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Houston has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
  • The Texans put up 17.0 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Jets give up (32.0).
  • The Texans rack up 143.1 fewer yards per game (271.1) than the Jets give up per outing (414.2).
  • This year, the Texans have turned the ball over 17 times, nine more than the Jets' takeaways (8).
  • So far this year New York has two wins against the spread.
  • The Jets have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in 10 chances).
  • New York has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this season (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Jets score 9.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans surrender (27.1).
  • When New York records more than 27.1 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Jets collect 337.7 yards per game, 51.6 fewer yards than the 389.3 the Texans give up.
  • New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 389.3 yards.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Texans have forced (19).

Home and road insights

  • Houston is 1-3 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, at home.
  • In three of four home games this season, Houston has gone over the total.
  • Texans home games this season average 43.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • Away from home, New York is winless against the spread and 0-5 overall.
  • In three of five road games this year, New York has hit the over.
  • The average total in Jets away games this season is 43.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

