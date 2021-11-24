Hunter Renfrow will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) meet the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow has totaled 524 receiving yards (52.4 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 56 passes on 73 targets this year.

Renfrow has been the target of 73 of his team's 374 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.

Renfrow (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have called a pass in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

This week Renfrow will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (269.1 yards allowed per game).

With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, Renfrow was targeted four times, totaling 30 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three games, Renfrow's 18 catches have yielded 125 yards (41.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 22 times.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 73 19.5% 56 524 4 11 21.2% Darren Waller 79 21.1% 51 610 2 11 21.2% Bryan Edwards 39 10.4% 21 434 2 5 9.6% Kenyan Drake 36 9.6% 27 278 1 5 9.6%

