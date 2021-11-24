Publish date:
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Las Vegas vs. Dallas
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow has totaled 524 receiving yards (52.4 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 56 passes on 73 targets this year.
- Renfrow has been the target of 73 of his team's 374 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.
- Renfrow (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have called a pass in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- This week Renfrow will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (269.1 yards allowed per game).
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bengals, Renfrow was targeted four times, totaling 30 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three games, Renfrow's 18 catches have yielded 125 yards (41.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 22 times.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
73
19.5%
56
524
4
11
21.2%
Darren Waller
79
21.1%
51
610
2
11
21.2%
Bryan Edwards
39
10.4%
21
434
2
5
9.6%
Kenyan Drake
36
9.6%
27
278
1
5
9.6%
