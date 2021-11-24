Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Las Vegas vs. Dallas

Author:

Hunter Renfrow will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) meet the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow has totaled 524 receiving yards (52.4 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 56 passes on 73 targets this year.
  • Renfrow has been the target of 73 of his team's 374 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.
  • Renfrow (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have called a pass in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • This week Renfrow will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (269.1 yards allowed per game).
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bengals, Renfrow was targeted four times, totaling 30 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Renfrow's 18 catches have yielded 125 yards (41.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 22 times.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

73

19.5%

56

524

4

11

21.2%

Darren Waller

79

21.1%

51

610

2

11

21.2%

Bryan Edwards

39

10.4%

21

434

2

5

9.6%

Kenyan Drake

36

9.6%

27

278

1

5

9.6%

