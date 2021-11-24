The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-7, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Northwestern Wildcats (3-8, 0-0 Big Ten) take the field to try to take home the Land of Lincoln Trophy.

Odds for Illinois vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Illinois and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.

Northwestern has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 34.5 points per game, nine less than the over/under in this contest.

The 50 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.5 more than the 43.5 total in this contest.

Fighting Illini games this season feature an average total of 49.5 points, a number six points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Fighting Illini have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Fighting Illini rack up 9.7 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Wildcats give up (27.4).

When Illinois records more than 27.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Fighting Illini collect 315 yards per game, 111.8 fewer yards than the 426.8 the Wildcats give up per matchup.

This year, the Fighting Illini have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Northwestern is 3-8-0 this season.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more six times this season and covered the spread once.

Northwestern's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Wildcats rack up 16.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Fighting Illini give up (22.6).

Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.6 points.

The Wildcats average 48.8 fewer yards per game (328.8) than the Fighting Illini give up per outing (377.6).

When Northwestern piles up over 377.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Fighting Illini have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats