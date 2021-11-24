Publish date:
Illinois vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Illinois vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Illinois and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.
- Northwestern has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 34.5 points per game, nine less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 50 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.5 more than the 43.5 total in this contest.
- Fighting Illini games this season feature an average total of 49.5 points, a number six points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 46.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Fighting Illini have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).
- The Fighting Illini rack up 9.7 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Wildcats give up (27.4).
- When Illinois records more than 27.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Fighting Illini collect 315 yards per game, 111.8 fewer yards than the 426.8 the Wildcats give up per matchup.
- This year, the Fighting Illini have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Illinois at SISportsbook.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Northwestern is 3-8-0 this season.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more six times this season and covered the spread once.
- Northwestern's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats rack up 16.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Fighting Illini give up (22.6).
- Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.6 points.
- The Wildcats average 48.8 fewer yards per game (328.8) than the Fighting Illini give up per outing (377.6).
- When Northwestern piles up over 377.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Fighting Illini have forced a turnover (15) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Illinois
|Stats
|Northwestern
17.7
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
27.4
315
Avg. Total Yards
328.8
377.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
426.8
11
Giveaways
20
15
Takeaways
15