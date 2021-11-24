Big 12 rivals will do battle when the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5, 0-0 Big 12) battle the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6, 0-0 Big 12) at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

Odds for Iowa State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Friday's total is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 61.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 3.6 points greater than the 54.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cyclones games this season is 52.3, 6.2 points fewer than Friday's total of 58.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Horned Frogs have averaged a total of 59.4 points, 0.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Cyclones have always covered the spread this season when favored by 15 points or more.

Iowa State's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Cyclones average 31.5 points per game, comparable to the 33.7 per matchup the Horned Frogs surrender.

Iowa State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 33.7 points.

The Cyclones collect 26.6 fewer yards per game (428.0), than the Horned Frogs allow per matchup (454.6).

Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 454.6 yards.

This year, the Cyclones have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (14).

TCU Stats and Trends

So far this year TCU has two wins against the spread.

TCU's games this season have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Horned Frogs put up 8.8 more points per game (30.0) than the Cyclones surrender (21.2).

When TCU puts up more than 21.2 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Horned Frogs rack up 131.2 more yards per game (437.5) than the Cyclones allow per matchup (306.3).

When TCU churns out more than 306.3 yards, the team is 2-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats