Publish date:
Iowa State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa State vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
- TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- Friday's total is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 61.5 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 3.6 points greater than the 54.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Cyclones games this season is 52.3, 6.2 points fewer than Friday's total of 58.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Horned Frogs have averaged a total of 59.4 points, 0.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Iowa State has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Cyclones have always covered the spread this season when favored by 15 points or more.
- Iowa State's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Cyclones average 31.5 points per game, comparable to the 33.7 per matchup the Horned Frogs surrender.
- Iowa State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 33.7 points.
- The Cyclones collect 26.6 fewer yards per game (428.0), than the Horned Frogs allow per matchup (454.6).
- Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 454.6 yards.
- This year, the Cyclones have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (14).
TCU Stats and Trends
- So far this year TCU has two wins against the spread.
- TCU's games this season have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Horned Frogs put up 8.8 more points per game (30.0) than the Cyclones surrender (21.2).
- When TCU puts up more than 21.2 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Horned Frogs rack up 131.2 more yards per game (437.5) than the Cyclones allow per matchup (306.3).
- When TCU churns out more than 306.3 yards, the team is 2-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
- The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Season Stats
|Iowa State
|Stats
|TCU
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
30.0
21.2
Avg. Points Allowed
33.7
428.0
Avg. Total Yards
437.5
306.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
454.6
13
Giveaways
15
13
Takeaways
14