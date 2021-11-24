Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Buffalo vs. New Orleans
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has thrown for 2,811 yards (281.1 ypg), completing 65.7% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 340 rushing yards (34.0 ypg) on 61 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Bills have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
- Allen has attempted 66 of his 382 passes in the red zone, accounting for 53.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- The 267.1 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Colts, Allen went 21-for-35 (60.0 percent) for 209 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also carried the ball two times for 18 yards, averaging nine yards per carry on the ground.
- Allen has 839 passing yards (279.7 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 66.4% of his throws and tossing four touchdown passes with five interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also carried the ball nine times for 71 yards, averaging 23.7 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
92
23.6%
60
773
6
19
28.4%
Emmanuel Sanders
58
14.9%
33
531
4
7
10.4%
Cole Beasley
74
19.0%
57
484
1
9
13.4%
