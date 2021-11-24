Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Buffalo vs. New Orleans

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player props for Josh Allen ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) in Week 12 at Caesars Superdome.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has thrown for 2,811 yards (281.1 ypg), completing 65.7% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 340 rushing yards (34.0 ypg) on 61 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bills have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Allen has attempted 66 of his 382 passes in the red zone, accounting for 53.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • The 267.1 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Colts, Allen went 21-for-35 (60.0 percent) for 209 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also carried the ball two times for 18 yards, averaging nine yards per carry on the ground.
  • Allen has 839 passing yards (279.7 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 66.4% of his throws and tossing four touchdown passes with five interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also carried the ball nine times for 71 yards, averaging 23.7 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

92

23.6%

60

773

6

19

28.4%

Emmanuel Sanders

58

14.9%

33

531

4

7

10.4%

Cole Beasley

74

19.0%

57

484

1

9

13.4%

