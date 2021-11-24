Sportsbooks have listed player props for Josh Allen ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) in Week 12 at Caesars Superdome.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has thrown for 2,811 yards (281.1 ypg), completing 65.7% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 340 rushing yards (34.0 ypg) on 61 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Bills have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Allen has attempted 66 of his 382 passes in the red zone, accounting for 53.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. New Orleans

The 267.1 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Colts, Allen went 21-for-35 (60.0 percent) for 209 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also carried the ball two times for 18 yards, averaging nine yards per carry on the ground.

Allen has 839 passing yards (279.7 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 66.4% of his throws and tossing four touchdown passes with five interceptions over his last three games.

He's also carried the ball nine times for 71 yards, averaging 23.7 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 92 23.6% 60 773 6 19 28.4% Emmanuel Sanders 58 14.9% 33 531 4 7 10.4% Cole Beasley 74 19.0% 57 484 1 9 13.4%

