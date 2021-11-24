Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Josh Jacobs ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) take the field in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs' team-high 333 rushing yards (33.3 per game) have come on 89 carries, with five touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 28 catches for 173 yards (17.3 per game).

He has received 89 of his team's 225 carries this season (39.6%).

The Raiders have thrown the football in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

Jacobs will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 103.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Cowboys have allowed nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 11th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Jacobs put together a 37-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball nine times (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).

He also hauled in five passes for 24 yards.

Over his last three outings, Jacobs has piled up 129 yards (43.0 per game) on 29 attempts.

Jacobs also has 14 catches for 63 yards (21.0 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 89 39.6% 333 5 16 38.1% 3.7 Kenyan Drake 55 24.4% 229 2 10 23.8% 4.2 Peyton Barber 38 16.9% 146 1 8 19.0% 3.8 Derek Carr 25 11.1% 52 0 5 11.9% 2.1

