Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Las Vegas vs. Dallas
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs' team-high 333 rushing yards (33.3 per game) have come on 89 carries, with five touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 28 catches for 173 yards (17.3 per game).
- He has received 89 of his team's 225 carries this season (39.6%).
- The Raiders have thrown the football in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Jacobs will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 103.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Cowboys have allowed nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 11th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Jacobs put together a 37-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball nine times (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).
- He also hauled in five passes for 24 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Jacobs has piled up 129 yards (43.0 per game) on 29 attempts.
- Jacobs also has 14 catches for 63 yards (21.0 per game).
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
89
39.6%
333
5
16
38.1%
3.7
Kenyan Drake
55
24.4%
229
2
10
23.8%
4.2
Peyton Barber
38
16.9%
146
1
8
19.0%
3.8
Derek Carr
25
11.1%
52
0
5
11.9%
2.1
