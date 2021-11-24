Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Las Vegas vs. Dallas

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Josh Jacobs ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) take the field in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs' team-high 333 rushing yards (33.3 per game) have come on 89 carries, with five touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 28 catches for 173 yards (17.3 per game).
  • He has received 89 of his team's 225 carries this season (39.6%).
  • The Raiders have thrown the football in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Jacobs will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 103.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Cowboys have allowed nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 11th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Jacobs put together a 37-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball nine times (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).
  • He also hauled in five passes for 24 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Jacobs has piled up 129 yards (43.0 per game) on 29 attempts.
  • Jacobs also has 14 catches for 63 yards (21.0 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

89

39.6%

333

5

16

38.1%

3.7

Kenyan Drake

55

24.4%

229

2

10

23.8%

4.2

Peyton Barber

38

16.9%

146

1

8

19.0%

3.8

Derek Carr

25

11.1%

52

0

5

11.9%

2.1

